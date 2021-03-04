Leave Negativity At The Door With These Sacred Home Cleanses

If you don’t view your home as a sacred space, you may be experiencing some serious chaos in your life. Keeping your home clean and pure is not merely a physical act; it is a spiritual discipline that teaches you how to maintain divine order in your life.

Your home, your living temple, directly reflects your spiritual condition and worldly state. So get out of the habit of just rushing out of your home for something so important or demanding that you had to leave dishes in the sink, clothes on the floor, the floor unswept, and papers everywhere.

The purification of your home sets the tone of your day.

As a result of leaving your home in disarray, you are sure to meet confusion in the streets. So happily wash those dishes; joyfully hang up your clothes; place books on their proper shelves and important papers in a file and out of sight; peacefully make your bed. Know that all the good housekeeping that you are performing is actually prayer in motion.

Snt Tehuti’s grandmother used to say, “Always prepare your clothes the night before, keep your hair, nails, and body clean and looking nice. Clean up the dishes in the sink, and have your clothes neatly pressed and clean. Make up your bed, and always make sure your home is in order before you leave the house.” Your home is sacred, and it should be quiet, comforting, clean, and at peace.