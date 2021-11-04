Hydrated skin also leads to reduced breakouts. By now, I feel most of us have stopped buying into the myth that acne-prone folk can't moisturize. However, they just may not be aware of how important hydration is to treat acne. When your skin is dehydrated, inflammation tends to follow. That inflammation, says Yoon, "can release a hormone that can actually tell your sebaceous glands to produce more oil." It doesn't stop there: According to Yoon, this hormone can also kick-start what's known as retention hyperkeratosis2 —where dead skin cells become cohesive and don't shed as normal (almost like they're "stuck" to your face). And when those dead skin cells become trapped within your pores (along with the excess sebum mentioned above), that can lead to concerns like sebum plugs, blackheads, even inflamed pustules.