5 Sleep Tips That Keep Olympic Athletes Snoozing Through The Night

One of the best ways to ensure a good night's sleep is to set yourself up for it with a proper wind-down routine. And someone who knew this well at the height of her gymnastics career is three-time gold medalist Gabby Douglas.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan during the last summer Olympics in Rio, Douglas said she gives herself ample time to wind down. "I curled up in my bed to meditate, which helps me learn to clear my mind and puts me in a good place mentally and spiritually," she said.