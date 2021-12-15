Sleep Experts Spill 5 Must-Have Tips For Feeling Less Drained This Winter

Our sleep is far from static, tending instead to ebb and flow throughout the year. Some might find it easy to snooze through long days of summer, while others might treat winter as their personal hibernation period.

Everyone's different, but if your sleep and energy levels could be better right now, you're certainly not alone. Experts agree that this season presents a special set of barriers to rest. For starters, clinical psychologist and author of Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep Wendy M. Troxel, Ph.D., explains that it tends to be jam-packed with responsibilities and social obligations such as menu planning, gift buying, and family gatherings. "All of this can add up to stress and worry, with little time to relax and unwind, which can be the enemies of a good night's sleep," Troxel says.

Functional medicine expert Stacie Stephenson, D.C., CNS, adds that since shorter, colder days tend to keep us inside, the winter can disrupt the body's circadian rhythm, or inner clock, throwing off our timing and making sleep more erratic.

Finally, "the holidays, for some, are also a time of feeling socially isolated and can make mental well-being worse," Troxel explains, "which can lead to a vicious cycle of sleep challenges leading to suboptimal mental wellness, and so on."

For anyone struggling to sleep through this demanding season, here are some strategies that Stephenson and Troxel say may help: