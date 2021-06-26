If you deal with sinus headaches or sinus pressure, the pain can also make it difficult to relax at the end of the day. You may have also noticed congestion gets worse when you lie down, due to more blood flow to your head.

"When we sleep, one of the major disruptive factors is any sort of respiratory obstruction," Moday tells mbg, adding, "Just as sleep apnea causes us to wake up multiple times during the night, if you can't breathe through your nose, it's going to cause frequent awakenings or snoring."

All of these factors can lead to sleep that's not as restorative as it could be.