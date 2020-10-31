According to research, many older adults often encounter enough sleep disturbances to meet the criteria for insomnia disorder. These issues include, but aren't limited to, taking longer to fall asleep, spending less time asleep, waking up frequently throughout the night, and low energy during the day.

As gerontology and sleep expert Glenna Brewster, Ph.D., explains to mbg, "Compared with younger adults, the prevalence of insomnia is higher in middle and older adults and increases with age. However, this does not mean that insomnia is a normal part of aging."

She notes there are a myriad of factors that can explain why older adults experience more insomnia, whether they are financial, environmental, behavioral, or, of course, medical. These include: