Good habits beget good habits. If you're the type of person who regularly moves their body and tries to eat to fulfill their body's needs, I'm going to wager you also do your best to care for your skin. No, this doesn't necessarily mean you have a skin care arsenal with loads of pricey products, but I bet you at least tend to your complexion with consistent care—and steer clear of the "bad" moves we know to be damaging. (You know, the standard no-no list: excessive and unprotected sun exposure, smoking, not washing your makeup off nightly.)

But you may have some sneaky habits you've been sticking to that you'd be best to break. Here, surprising skin care mistakes and how to help: