3 Skin Care Tips To Try Right Now—Before Summer Hits

Not all sunscreens are made the same, nor are they for the same purpose. In fact, I recommend building out your SPF wardrobe for all the various reasons you may need sun protection. You’ll have your go-to for your face that you can apply everyday. This one should feel effortless and wearable, and perhaps even has some antioxidant additions for compounded skin care benefits. You’d also likely fare well with an option that you enjoy reapplying throughout the day, like a sunscreen mineral powder (Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Sheild is an elegant option that comes recommended by many derms.)

And you should also have options for your body. If you just need a causal option for sitting in the park, you’d likely rather enjoy a silky number that absorbs easily. For the beach or an athletic endeavor, however, you’ll want something that can better withstand the sweat and water. Then, there are the surprising body parts you may forget to pay attention to: Lips, hands, your scalp.

All-in-all, you’d do well to accrue a collection of options that suit your needs. And now’s the time to be on the lookout for some that you like.