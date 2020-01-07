 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
10 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In An Office Job
|
Medically Reviewed 10 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In An Office Job

10 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In An Office Job

Margo Gladys
Written by Margo Gladys
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Medical review by Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Functional Medicine Gynecologist
Wendie Trubow is a functional medicine gynecologist with almost 10 years of training in the field. She received her M.D. from Tufts University.
10 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In An Office Job

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Last updated on January 7, 2020

Do you ever feel too tired to exercise after a long day at work? Do you end up craving sweets and junk food after a stressful day? Are you frustrated by feeling as though you simply can't stay healthy and fit because you sit at a desk too much? You're not alone. I'm a health coach, but my whole professional background is working in a corporate world, so I know the challenge of staying in shape in an office job all too well.

Just because you're at work all day doesn’t mean you can’t stay slim and fit. You just need to implement some simple lifestyle and work habit changes. So here's my personal recipe for staying in shape while working in an office:

1. Eat breakfast.

This is a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. A wholesome breakfast can provide you with the energy you need to get through the first half of the day and will keep you fuller longer. This will help curb your desire for convenient and often unhealthy pre-lunch snacking.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Cut out sugary snacks and candies.

Yes, they can be tasty, but unhealthy snacks don't satisfy true hunger and are digested quickly, leading to a roller coaster of sugar highs and lows. Instead of visiting the vending machine, bring healthy snacks from home, such as baby carrots, cheese sticks, nuts, hummus, cucumber slices, whole or sliced fresh fruit, small amounts of dried fruit, or savory crackers. If you really can't survive a sleepy afternoon in the office, a bit of dark chocolate won't hurt.

3. Bring your own lunch.

Restaurant meals often include large portions and high-calorie choices. You can eat healthier and spend much less money if you prepare your own lunch.

4. Stay away from sodas and sugary drinks.

They can help you stay awake while working and you may like their taste. But they really don't do anything for you and are full of empty calories in the form of sugar. If you need the caffeine, consider coffee (but don't go crazy) or green tea.

5. Drink lots of water.

It's good for you, helps fill up your stomach, and it will keep your mind off soda or coffee. It may help you fight off other cravings, too. Sleepiness is often caused by dehydration, so keep yourself well hydrated. If you want some flavor, put lime, lemon or cucumber slices into your water bottle.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Move as much as you can.

Walk around the office and stretch every now and then. Take breaks every hour or so and move your body. Use every possible opportunity to burn calories. Move while waiting for programs on the computer to load. If you need to discuss something with your colleague, go to his or her desk instead of making a phone call or sending an email. If you need to go to another floor in the building, take the stairs instead of the elevator. Consider teaming up with a friend at work to take regular breaks for exercise and to motivate each other. If you drive to work, park farther away in the parking lot, and take the stairs up to your floor.

7. Stand as much as you can.

This is healthier than sitting. It's better for your back, and burns more calories. Or switch your chair for an exercise ball. This will work your abs and balance.  You can also get a standing desk to stand more while working.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

8. Try to be as active as possible outside of work.

Consider exercising in the morning instead of after a long day at work. Exercise can take place at a gym, or better yet, try spending time in nature by going on a walk, jog, or hike. Unloading the stress of the workday and giving your eyes a break from blue and fluorescent lights can work wonders.

If you're stressed, try breathing exercises or meditation. Spending time with loved ones, reading a book, listening to music, and cooking something nutritious can help you unwind. Skip the TV if you've been sitting at a desk all day.

9. Get enough sleep.

Waking up refreshed and strong in the morning may help prevent bingeing and caffeine cravings later in the day.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

10. Put some inspirational quotes or photos in your workspace.

Make your own bulletin board to remind yourself to concentrate on your health and wellness goals.

Margo Gladys
Margo Gladys
Margo Gladys, CHC, is a health and beauty coach based in New York, whose specialty is helping women attain beauty and confidence from within. Her unique approach in working with...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat—The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat—The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Non-Negotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Non-Negotiables For Deep Sleep
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green, Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green, Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/simple-tips-to-stay-healthy-in-an-office-job

Your article and new folder have been saved!