5 Signs Your Digestive Issues Are More Serious Than You Think

Fecal urgency is when you think you might not make it to the toilet in time. This unpleasant problem can have a big effect on quality of life, especially if you’ve ever had an "accident" or an episode of fecal incontinence. Get this one checked out by your doctor. When digestive issues are accompanied by other signs of trouble—such as bloody stools, fever, or unexplained weight loss—see your doctor promptly.

FODMAP stands for fermentable oligo-, di- and monosaccharides and polyols. FODMAPs include certain natural sugars in foods such as milk, fruit, honey, and high-fructose corn syrup. Other FODMAPs are certain types of fiber in foods such as wheat, rye, onions, garlic, beans, inulin, and chicory root. The FODMAP approach may be right for you if your symptoms have been properly evaluated by your PCP or a gastroenterology specialist, and if a high-fiber diet and a regular meal pattern have failed to help. You may benefit from working with a registered dietitian trained in the delivery of this diet, especially if you have other medical conditions.