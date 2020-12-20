mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
CBD Is Calming — But Does It Make You Sleepy? What The Experts Say

CBD Is Calming — But Does It Make You Sleepy? What The Experts Say

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Young Woman Enjoying A Hot Drink In Bed

Image by Irina Polonina / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 20, 2020 — 10:03 AM

For such a popular product, there is still a lot of misinformation—and ensuing confusion—around CBD. In addition to questions surrounding legality, psychoactive effects, tolerance, and dosing, we at mbg field a lot of queries about whether the product will cause sleepiness.

So, does CBD make you sleepy?

The answer, it turns out, is a bit complicated. But as a rule of thumb, Bonni Goldstein, M.D., a California-based physician and author of Cannabis Is Medicine, says, "In general, a lower dose of a 'THC-free' CBD preparation is not sedating for most adults."

hemp multi+

hemp multi+

Safe, fast-acting organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
hemp multi+

Before we dive into why CBD won't put you to sleep, let's cover what it will do: CBD is a phytocannabinoid (basically, a healthy plant compound) that's found in the cannabis plant. The two strains of the cannabis plant that get the most attention are marijuana and hemp—both of which naturally contain CBD, as well as hundreds of other phytocannabinoids. The main difference between the two plant cultivars is that marijuana plants are higher in THC, while hemp plants are grown to have only trace amounts of THC.

This is an important distinction because THC, a psychoactive compound, does seem to cause sleepiness and affect sleep quality when taken in higher doses. Unlike THC, CBD and the other cannabinoids found in a nonpsychoactive hemp product don't bind directly to receptors in the brain and shouldn't make you feel tired. Instead, they interact more indirectly with a number of receptors in the brain and body that help regulate things like mood, anxiousness, and pain response.*

Where this gets confusing is that many people do take hemp-derived CBD at night and may find that it helps them sleep.* However, that's likely because it can help out with stress management and stabilize mood.* And as CBD expert Dani Gordon, M.D., has previously told mbg, stress is often an underlying contributor to insomnia. Once you get stress levels in check, then it would make sense that you'd find it easier to fall asleep.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

While CBD can be used to de-stress and relax, it shouldn't necessarily cause sleepiness. However, Goldstein adds that we all absorb, metabolize, and respond to the compound differently, so it's important to see what works for you. If you're new to the product, she recommends trying a low dose (10 to 15 mg) of CBD at a time to start. Experiment with taking it at different times of the day to see how it makes you feel. You might find it slightly stimulating and prefer to take it in the morning, or it may register as more calming and be a nighttime thing.

Either way, its effect will likely be pretty gradual: Think slow, steady waves of relaxation versus a tsunami of sleepiness.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Having Trouble Concentrating? It May Have To Do With Your Gut

Abby Moore
Having Trouble Concentrating? It May Have To Do With Your Gut
Integrative Health

7 Expert-Approved Tips To Help Nix A Cold Fast + What Not To Do

Abby Moore
7 Expert-Approved Tips To Help Nix A Cold Fast + What Not To Do
Sex

From Flushed Skin To Eye Contact: 27 Signs That Someone's Attracted To You

Farrah Daniel
From Flushed Skin To Eye Contact: 27 Signs That Someone's Attracted To You
Beauty

Listen Up: It's Time To Deal With Painful Cracked Lips Once & For All

Alexandra Engler
Listen Up: It's Time To Deal With Painful Cracked Lips Once & For All
Beauty

It's Probably Time To Clean Your Hairbrush — Here's An Easy Guide

Alexandra Engler
It's Probably Time To Clean Your Hairbrush — Here's An Easy Guide
Sex

I'm A Sexologist: Here Are 7 Truths About Emotional & Sexual Intimacy

Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
I'm A Sexologist: Here Are 7 Truths About Emotional & Sexual Intimacy
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

There Are 7 Different Types Of Hugs: Here's The Meaning Behind Each One

Abby Moore
There Are 7 Different Types Of Hugs: Here's The Meaning Behind Each One
Spirituality

How To Spot The Once-In-A-Lifetime 'Christmas Star' In Monday's Sky

Sarah Regan
How To Spot The Once-In-A-Lifetime 'Christmas Star' In Monday's Sky
Functional Food

3 Mediterranean-Inspired Ways To Make Your Holiday Meals Way Healthier

Eliza Sullivan
3 Mediterranean-Inspired Ways To Make Your Holiday Meals Way Healthier
Beauty

6 DIY Olive Oil Masks We'd Recommend To Every Single Hair Type

Alexandra Engler
6 DIY Olive Oil Masks We'd Recommend To Every Single Hair Type
Spirituality

What The Great Conjunction Of 2020 Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins
What The Great Conjunction Of 2020 Means For Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Behold: Your Horoscope For The Last Full Week Of 2020 Is Here

The AstroTwins
Behold: Your Horoscope For The Last Full Week Of 2020 Is Here
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/should-cbd-make-you-feel-tired

Your article and new folder have been saved!