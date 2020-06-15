Shaving Cream For Sunburn: Can This DIY Hack Take The Heat? We Investigate

So, here’s the thing: Shaving cream can give you that post sunburn relief, but it won’t necessarily help the healing process. According to Ciraldo, shaving creams don’t seep into the skin the same way your favorite moisturizers and lotions do. So if you’re facing some skin sensitivity from your burn, shaving cream can act as a protective coating for your skin. “People can get some immediate comfort from this visible coating of shaving cream on the sunburn,” she adds.

Most shaving creams also contain menthol and provide quite the cooling sensation (per the DIY hack above). Which can feel lovely, yes, but it probably won’t do anything else to jumpstart actual healing, says Ciraldo. On the other hand, other shaving creams may contain oatmeal or aloe, which both have their fair share of anti-inflammatory properties. Those products may actually help the sunburn subside (both relieving the itchiness and sensitivity darker skin tones may face, as well as calm any redness on fair-toned individuals), but it’s not the shaving cream itself that’s doing the job. Theoretically, you could just slather on those anti-inflammatory ingredients right from the source (like say, a cooled aloe vera gel or a temperate colloidal oat bath) and feel the same sense of relief without spraying any foam.