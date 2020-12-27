Dryness, Frizz & More: 4 Shampoo Bar Recipes For Every Hair Concern

Shampoo bars, while sustainable and portable, often receive a bad rap—they’re typically made using a saponification process, which increases the pH of oils and results in an extremely alkaline product. If you’re well-versed in the role of pH in beauty, you likely know alkaline hair products raise the cuticles, which can lead to dryness, frizz, and damage.

But wait! That doesn’t mean you must shy away from these eco-friendly products—just make your own at home. You should be picky about your shampoo bar, which might make the DIY venture way more appealing. You control what goes into your mold—all the hydrating ingredients, with none of the stripping players—to create a seriously heavenly lather.

Ahead, four shampoo bar recipes for varying hair concerns and how to use them right.