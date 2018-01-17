13 Seriously Impressive Natural Beauty Products For $20 Or Less

SheaMoisture has been a staple of clean drugstore beauty products since the early 1990s, when it was founded in Harlem by Liberian native Nyema Tubman and Richelieu Dennis. Their personal care products are ultra nourishing, and this green tea shea butter soap is no exception. Antioxidants from green tea help repair skin damage, and nourishing olive oil, shea butter, and avocado deeply hydrate the skin—making it an excellent choice for dry, parched skin.

The brand has continued to grow in popularity, and in November of 2017, Unilever acquired Sundial, the parent company of SheaMoisture—which is currently made without parabens, phthalates, paraffin, DEA, formaldehyde, and petroleum.

SheaMoisture olive & green tea shea butter soap ($5.49)