Sensitive Skin Out Of Control Lately? The Easy Fix You May Be Missing

Sensitive skin is hard to define, but you know it if you have it. Most people who identify as having sensitive skin say it's “easily irritated.” As board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D. has previously explained to us: "Sensitive skin is characterized by skin that is not able to tolerate harsh conditions, chemicals, environments, or even diets." This list can also include issues like stress, allergies, rough fabrics, and, well, the list goes on.

A few of the items on the list likely stick out as being timely right now, no? If your sensitive skin feels a bit more sensitive lately, there are a lot of reasons why it may be happening—luckily you can help treat it internally.