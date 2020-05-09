mindbodygreen

Beauty

How Collagen Powder Can Support Sensitive Skin From The Inside Out 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Sensitive Skin Out Of Control Lately? The Easy Fix You May Be Missing

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

May 9, 2020 — 1:03 AM

Sensitive skin is hard to define, but you know it if you have it. Most people who identify as having sensitive skin say it's “easily irritated.” As board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D. has previously explained to us: "Sensitive skin is characterized by skin that is not able to tolerate harsh conditions, chemicals, environments, or even diets." This list can also include issues like stress, allergies, rough fabrics, and, well, the list goes on.

A few of the items on the list likely stick out as being timely right now, no? If your sensitive skin feels a bit more sensitive lately, there are a lot of reasons why it may be happening—luckily you can help treat it internally. 

If you have sensitive skin, you may be experiencing more flare-ups right now.

Even if sensitive skin is hard to define (even the derm community has its disagreements), one of the through lines is a compromised skin barrier function. When your skin barrier is weak, it allows aggressors to more easily penetrate the skin, causing irritation.

And a few of those aggressors might be even more common right now:

  • Stress. Because the stress hormone, cortisol, causes inflammation throughout the body, it’s common for that inflammation to show up in the skin. For some that means a duller complexion, others it means acne breakouts, but if you have sensitive skin, it likely means a redness flare up. 
  • Strong cleaners. We are all likely using more antibacterial cleaners (for home home and on our bodies) than we would feel comfortable otherwise. And unfortunately, we just don’t have many alternatives rights now. Well all of these harsh cleaning and disinfecting agents can be really hard on the skin, especially if you have easily irritated skin to begin with.
  • Face masks. Face masks may be causing skin irritation from the physical wear, as well as from the humid environment it creates under the mask. (“The occlusive nature of a protective mask creates a humid and warm environment under the mask, which can lead to increased sebum and sweat,” board certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., has previously told us. “And this can lead to irritation, inflammation, and breakouts.")
Article continues below

How to help sensitive skin.

Sensitive skin needs to be tended to externally and internally. Externally, it’s all about less is more: Try your best to limit irritating ingredients (which is easier said than done right now), and soothe your skin with simple humectants and emollients like colloidal oat and aloe vera

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

Internally: Build up your skin barrier and reduce inflammation through collagen supplementation. mindbodgyreen’s grass-fed collagen+ does both with its innovative blend of ingredients. To start, there’s the hydrolyzed collagen peptides (or, short chain amino acids) that are easily absorbed by the body and can promote skin cells' natural production of collagen and elastin.* Collagen and elastin are the two primary structural components of the skin—and we need them to have a strong barrier. 

Then there’s a powerful cocktail of antioxidants: vitamin C, vitamin E, and sulforaphane glucosinolate. These all neutralize free radicals and manage oxidative stress, which can exacerbate sensitive skin issues.* It also contains curcumin, which supports normal inflammatory processes.* Finally, sensitive skin is often chronically dry skin: This supplement contains hyaluronic acid to help enhance your skin’s natural moisture levels.*

Article continues below

The take-away. 

Take extra time to tend to your sensitive skin right now—it likely needs it. Luckily there are easy ways to support it: one of the easiest ways to do so is through collagen supplementation.* 

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

How To Naturally Rejuvenate Skin Cells Without Invasive Treatments

Alexandra Engler
How To Naturally Rejuvenate Skin Cells Without Invasive Treatments
Beauty

Just In Time For Summer: 8 Ways To Get A Sun-Kissed Glow While Indoors

Alexandra Engler
Just In Time For Summer: 8 Ways To Get A Sun-Kissed Glow While Indoors
Nature

Mother's Day Isn't Canceled (And The Flowers Shouldn't Be Either!)

Emma Loewe
Mother's Day Isn't Canceled (And The Flowers Shouldn't Be Either!)
Healthy Weight

If You're Not Into Intermittent Fasting Every Day, You May Like This Diet

Abby Moore
If You're Not Into Intermittent Fasting Every Day, You May Like This Diet
Spirituality

Why We Need To Talk About The Stigma Of Religion In Wellness

Jason Wachob
Why We Need To Talk About The Stigma Of Religion In Wellness
Sex

It May Be Better To Have Sex In The Morning — Here's What Experts Say

Kelly Gonsalves
It May Be Better To Have Sex In The Morning — Here's What Experts Say
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Parenting

7 Ways To Cope If Mother's Day Is Hard For You This Year (Or Any Year)

Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
7 Ways To Cope If Mother's Day Is Hard For You This Year (Or Any Year)
Mental Health

Middle Age Has Become More Stressful In Recent Decades, New Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Middle Age Has Become More Stressful In Recent Decades, New Study Finds
Love

5 Ways We Are Celebrating Our Moms This Year (In Case You Need Inspo)

Alexandra Engler
5 Ways We Are Celebrating Our Moms This Year (In Case You Need Inspo)
Spirituality

This Chakra Could Be The Root Of Our Disconnection & How To Heal It

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
This Chakra Could Be The Root Of Our Disconnection & How To Heal It
Recipes

These Keto Lemon Muffins Have A Skin-Supporting Ingredient We Love

Eliza Sullivan
These Keto Lemon Muffins Have A Skin-Supporting Ingredient We Love
Spirituality

Read Between The Lines: A Starter Guide To Reading Palms At Home

Sarah Regan
Read Between The Lines: A Starter Guide To Reading Palms At Home
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sensitive-skin-flare-ups-lately-this-skin-barrier-supporting-supplement-will-help

Your article and new folder have been saved!