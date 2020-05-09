Sensitive Skin Out Of Control Lately? The Easy Fix You May Be Missing

How Collagen Powder Can Support Sensitive Skin From The Inside Out
Sensitive skin is hard to define, but you know it if you have it. Most people who identify as having sensitive skin say it's “easily irritated.” As board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D. has previously explained to us: "Sensitive skin is characterized by skin that is not able to tolerate harsh conditions, chemicals, environments, or even diets." This list can also include issues like stress, allergies, rough fabrics, and, well, the list goes on.
A few of the items on the list likely stick out as being timely right now, no? If your sensitive skin feels a bit more sensitive lately, there are a lot of reasons why it may be happening—luckily you can help treat it internally.
If you have sensitive skin, you may be experiencing more flare-ups right now.
Even if sensitive skin is hard to define (even the derm community has its disagreements), one of the through lines is a compromised skin barrier function. When your skin barrier is weak, it allows aggressors to more easily penetrate the skin, causing irritation.
And a few of those aggressors might be even more common right now:
- Stress. Because the stress hormone, cortisol, causes inflammation throughout the body, it’s common for that inflammation to show up in the skin. For some that means a duller complexion, others it means acne breakouts, but if you have sensitive skin, it likely means a redness flare up.
- Strong cleaners. We are all likely using more antibacterial cleaners (for home home and on our bodies) than we would feel comfortable otherwise. And unfortunately, we just don’t have many alternatives rights now. Well all of these harsh cleaning and disinfecting agents can be really hard on the skin, especially if you have easily irritated skin to begin with.
- Face masks. Face masks may be causing skin irritation from the physical wear, as well as from the humid environment it creates under the mask. (“The occlusive nature of a protective mask creates a humid and warm environment under the mask, which can lead to increased sebum and sweat,” board certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., has previously told us. “And this can lead to irritation, inflammation, and breakouts.")
How to help sensitive skin.
Sensitive skin needs to be tended to externally and internally. Externally, it’s all about less is more: Try your best to limit irritating ingredients (which is easier said than done right now), and soothe your skin with simple humectants and emollients like colloidal oat and aloe vera.
Internally: Build up your skin barrier and reduce inflammation through collagen supplementation. mindbodgyreen’s grass-fed collagen+ does both with its innovative blend of ingredients. To start, there’s the hydrolyzed collagen peptides (or, short chain amino acids) that are easily absorbed by the body and can promote skin cells' natural production of collagen and elastin.* Collagen and elastin are the two primary structural components of the skin—and we need them to have a strong barrier.
Then there’s a powerful cocktail of antioxidants: vitamin C, vitamin E, and sulforaphane glucosinolate. These all neutralize free radicals and manage oxidative stress, which can exacerbate sensitive skin issues.* It also contains curcumin, which supports normal inflammatory processes.* Finally, sensitive skin is often chronically dry skin: This supplement contains hyaluronic acid to help enhance your skin’s natural moisture levels.*
The take-away.
Take extra time to tend to your sensitive skin right now—it likely needs it. Luckily there are easy ways to support it: one of the easiest ways to do so is through collagen supplementation.*