The Advice This Doctor Gives To All Her Patients With MS

We learned that Selma Blair suffers from MS in October of 2018, when she shared her diagnosis on Instagram. This past weekend, she showed up to the Oscars with a cane, and just earlier today, she opened up about her diagnosis for the first time in an interview with Good Morning America. And with that, multiple sclerosis (MS) has been pushed into the spotlight.

If you're not familiar with this condition, MS occurs when the immune system attacks the protective sheath, or myelin, that covers nerve fibers. According to the Mayo Clinic, this can interfere with the communication between the brain and the central nervous system. There is currently no cure for this illness; it causes a wide variation in signs and symptoms, including numbness, weakness, pain, and double vision.

Although there's no cure for MS, there are specific lifestyle changes a person can make to mitigate symptoms. We asked mbg Collective member and MS treatment pioneer Terry Wahls, M.D., what advice she gives her patients who are suffering from this condition. If you don't know her story, Dr. Wahls also suffers from MS, and years ago, it progressed to the point where she was in a tilt-recline wheelchair. Then, after reading all the latest brain science, she developed a nutrition and lifestyle protocol that helped her heal. Here are the dietary and lifestyle changes she suggests you make if you've been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis: