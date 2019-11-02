I Was Never A Bath Person — Until I Tried One That Put Me To Bed Instantly

Ayla's included instructions will recommend you fill your tub with very hot water, sprinkle in the entire container of sea salt, pour the kelp mix into your cotton bag, and drop the bag into the bath to let it steep for 10 minutes. Fill the rest of the tub with warm water, and soak for 20 to 30 minutes.

This is where I point out that I am not a bath person. Like running, foot massages, and Bloody Marys, it's something I've always wanted to like but just never could get into. I want to like it because I support the idea of baths as self-care: It's the simple act of taking care of your body, a time to really connect to yourself. That just sounds delightful! But five minutes into any bath I've brewed, I'll decide that's enough and hop out.

This felt different. As I lowered myself into the tub, it was almost like I could feel my body melting. My tense, terrible, posture liquidated. It was as though my body had become compacted through daily stressors and the pressures of New York life, and all of a sudden, it had been unfolded and laid out. They also tell you that you'll sweat more than normal—I did—much like you would if you took an Epsom salt bath.

After about 20 minutes (you can go for as long as 30), I basically crawled out of the tub. It was like I had had a full-body massage, sauna visit, and weightlifting session in one pass: I was like jelly. I was also very much ready for bed. After drying myself off, slathering on body cream, and chugging two glasses of water, I curled up next to my phone ready to send off a text or two (I know, that's terrible, and I shouldn't keep my phone in my bed). But I didn't even make it to the "send" button before I was out. I regularly wake up throughout the night and almost always remember my dreams. But this put me into such a deep sleep that the next thing I remember was daylight. I hadn't slept like that in years—and I haven't slept like that since.

I don't have a scientific answer as to why this gave me the best sleep of my life—there's not a ton of research out there on seaweed baths, specifically. But anecdotally, people praise the treatment for doing so, and it likely has to do with the same reason that people praise salt baths for better sleep.

I also woke up to soft, smooth, hydrated skin. As a beauty editor, this is the area I can speak to a bit more easily: Seaweed has been shown to reduce symptoms of inflammatory skin conditions, as well as being incredibly hydrating for compromised skin barriers. Just make sure to layer on some sort of occlusive agent post-bath to keep it all in, or the water will evaporate post-bath and could potentially make you drier than before.

Now, if I could just get something to turn me into a running person.