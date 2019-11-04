Scientists Find A Link Between The Lymphatic System & Hair Regrowth

There are a few areas that seem to be an endless well of scientific discovery of late: stem cells, the lymphatic system, and hair loss. Well, all three come into play in a new study published in Science.

Researchers were looking into stem cells and skin regeneration writ large, a complex and ever-evolving area of development. In the study, led by Elaine Fuchs, Ph.D., the Rebecca C. Lancefield professor at the Rockefeller University, scientists confirmed that stem cells have the ability to instruct other stem cells to regrow new skin. But the totally new concept they found was the connection to the lymphatic system.

"The involvement of the lymphatic system in this process is a new concept," says Fuchs, "and might potentially provide new therapeutic targets for lymph-related conditions such as wound-healing defects and hair loss."