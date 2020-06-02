How To Safely Protest Amid The Pandemic, According To Experts 

“All things considered, there’s little doubt that these protests will translate into increased risk of transmission for COVID-19,” computational epidemiologist Maimuna Majumder, Ph.D. tells The Atlantic. That said, “structural racism has been a public-health crisis for much longer than the pandemic has,” Majumder explains.

That structural racism has even left racial and ethnic minority groups more vulnerable to the coronavirus. “People of color, particularly African Americans, are experiencing more serious illness and death due to COVID-19 than white people,” VP and Chief Diversity Officer Sherita Hill Golden, M.D., M.H.S. writes for Johns Hopkins Medicine.

These health inequities are often due to economic and social conditions that are more common among people of color, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains. “In public health emergencies, these conditions can also isolate people from the resources they need to prepare for and respond to outbreaks.”

Those risks are still very real, and should be taken seriously. “Protesting during a pandemic is complicated because joining in the protest carries risks of infection,” epidemiologist Eleanor Murray, ScD, MPH tells mbg. “So, protesting in a pandemic is important when the aim of the protest is to address a life and death or public health problem. Racism and police violence are both.”

As a reminder, the coronavirus is thought to be spread through respiratory droplets, like coughing and sneezing, but also shouting or chanting. Person-to-person transmission is the most common, especially when people are within six feet of each other. “The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading very easily and sustainably between people,” the CDC says.

Social distancing is a strategy used to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and one way the CDC recommends doing that is by avoiding crowded places and mass gatherings. Most protests, by nature, can't fully adhere to social distancing recommendations, and they will likely lead to a spike in cases, according to experts.

Protesting is not recommended for those who are sick, showing symptoms, or have a pre-existing illness, but there are ways to protest from home (more on that below). For those who are healthy and choose to participate in the protests, there are a few suggestions for doing so safely.