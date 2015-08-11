8 Rules I Followed To Lose 150 Pounds In A Year

Seven years ago, I set out on one of the best adventures of my life. I finally committed to shedding excess weight and getting into the best health of my life after being plus-sized my entire life.

Over the course of a year, I lost 150 pounds. I was half the size I once was, and I’ve been able to maintain this weight loss for the last six years. These days, I truly feel like I hit the weight-loss jackpot. Here are some of the ways that I struck solid gold with my weight-loss journey (and how you can, too):