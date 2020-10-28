An Easy Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipe With Immune-Supporting Ingredients*
While Halloween celebrations may look differently this year, there are still plenty of ways to bring the spook, like pumpkin carving. To reduce waste (and get plenty of nutritional benefits), keep and roast the seeds for a low-lift, nutritious snack.
Along with the classic salt and pepper seasoning, adding mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+ greens powder can turn the already-healthy seeds into an immune-supporting bite.*
Health benefits of pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds contain a wide range of vitamins and minerals, like magnesium, zinc, fiber, and iron. Here’s the nutritional content of one serving of unsalted pumpkin seeds (about 85 seeds), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA):
Nutrients:
- Calories: 163 calories
- Protein: 8.46 g
- Fiber: 1.84 g
- Calcium: 14.7 mg
- Iron: 2.29 mg
- Magnesium: 156 mg
- Phosphorus: 333 mg
- Potassium: 223 mg
- Zinc: 2.17 mg
While they’re healthy on their own, sprinkling veggies+ on top of the seeds is an easy way to increase overall health benefits. “It contains a healthy blend of dark leafy greens, including kale and spinach, which are loaded with beneficial nutrients,” professional chef and nutritionist Danielle Shine, previously told mbg.* “The greens powder also features hard-to-find sea vegetables, which provide numerous antioxidants and nutrients, including vitamins A, C, E, and beta-carotene; flavonoids; and carotenoids, among many others.*”
organic veggies+
Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*
Spices, like ginger and turmeric, encourage nutrient absorption and enhance digestion, which supports gut health.* What does this have to do with the immune system?
Well, “the gut and the immune system are completely intertwined,” functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., previously told mbg. In fact, about 70% of the immune system lies in the gut, she adds. So when the gut is healthy, the immune system follows suit.
As the weather cools down and cold and flu season starts creeping in, keeping the immune system top of mind is critical—and making these pumpkin seeds is a fun and festive way to do just that.
Immune-Supporting Pumpkin Seed Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted pumpkin seeds
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1 Tbps. mbg organic veggies+
Method
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Grease a baking sheet with olive oil.
- Pour dried pumpkin seeds onto the sheet, and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and veggies+.
- Roast for 20 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Season with additional spices, depending on taste.