mindbodygreen

Recipes
An Easy Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipe With Immune-Supporting Ingredients*

An Easy Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipe With Immune-Supporting Ingredients*

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Pumpkin seeds

Image by SEAN LOCKE / Stocksy

October 28, 2020 — 9:05 AM

While Halloween celebrations may look differently this year, there are still plenty of ways to bring the spook, like pumpkin carving. To reduce waste (and get plenty of nutritional benefits), keep and roast the seeds for a low-lift, nutritious snack.

Along with the classic salt and pepper seasoning, adding mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+ greens powder can turn the already-healthy seeds into an immune-supporting bite.*

Health benefits of pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain a wide range of vitamins and minerals, like magnesium, zinc, fiber, and iron. Here’s the nutritional content of one serving of unsalted pumpkin seeds (about 85 seeds), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA): 

Advertisement

Nutrients:

  • Calories: 163 calories 
  • Protein: 8.46 g
  • Fiber: 1.84 g
  • Calcium: 14.7 mg 
  • Iron: 2.29 mg 
  • Magnesium: 156 mg 
  • Phosphorus: 333 mg 
  • Potassium: 223 mg 
  • Zinc: 2.17 mg 

While they’re healthy on their own, sprinkling veggies+ on top of the seeds is an easy way to increase overall health benefits. “It contains a healthy blend of dark leafy greens, including kale and spinach, which are loaded with beneficial nutrients,” professional chef and nutritionist Danielle Shine, previously told mbg.* “The greens powder also features hard-to-find sea vegetables, which provide numerous antioxidants and nutrients, including vitamins A, C, E, and beta-carotene; flavonoids; and carotenoids, among many others.*”

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

Spices, like ginger and turmeric, encourage nutrient absorption and enhance digestion, which supports gut health.* What does this have to do with the immune system?

Well, “the gut and the immune system are completely intertwined,” functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., previously told mbg. In fact, about 70% of the immune system lies in the gut, she adds. So when the gut is healthy, the immune system follows suit. 

As the weather cools down and cold and flu season starts creeping in, keeping the immune system top of mind is critical—and making these pumpkin seeds is a fun and festive way to do just that. 

Advertisement

Immune-Supporting Pumpkin Seed Recipe 

Ingredients 

  • 1 cup unsalted pumpkin seeds 
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil 
  • 1 tsp. salt 
  • 1 tsp. pepper 
  • 1 Tbps. mbg organic veggies+

Method 

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Grease a baking sheet with olive oil.
  3. Pour dried pumpkin seeds onto the sheet, and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and veggies+. 
  4. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown.
  5. Season with additional spices, depending on taste.
Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

A Fiber-Rich Lentil Soup That Won't Cause Bloat, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
A Fiber-Rich Lentil Soup That Won't Cause Bloat, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Recipes

This Easy Stew Recipe Has Been Passed Down By African Grandmothers

Hawa Hassan
This Easy Stew Recipe Has Been Passed Down By African Grandmothers
Parenting

Stay Safe, Stay Spooky: 9 Extremely Creative Ways To Celebrate Halloween

Alexandra Engler
Stay Safe, Stay Spooky: 9 Extremely Creative Ways To Celebrate Halloween
Integrative Health

A Neuropsychiatrist Warns Seasonal Depression May Be Worse In 2020

Daniel Amen, M.D.
A Neuropsychiatrist Warns Seasonal Depression May Be Worse In 2020
Spirituality

Always On Your Computer? Might As Well Make An Online Vision Board

Sarah Regan
Always On Your Computer? Might As Well Make An Online Vision Board
Climate Change

The World Needs More Climate Citizens: A Former State Rep Shares Why

Emma Loewe
The World Needs More Climate Citizens: A Former State Rep Shares Why
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Ashley Graham's Secret For Hair Growth Is Probably Already In Your Kitchen

Jamie Schneider
Ashley Graham's Secret For Hair Growth Is Probably Already In Your Kitchen
Beauty

The 7 Natural Makeup Tips Women Need In Your 50s & Beyond

Jamie Schneider
The 7 Natural Makeup Tips Women Need In Your 50s & Beyond
Mental Health

Can't Recall Something? These Scientists Can Help You Hack Your Memory

Eliza Sullivan
Can't Recall Something? These Scientists Can Help You Hack Your Memory
Motivation

Yoga Vs. Pilates: We Got To The Core Of Which Workout Is Better For You

Colette Coleman
Yoga Vs. Pilates: We Got To The Core Of Which Workout Is Better For You
Mental Health

Depressed People Have A Specific Pattern Of Social Media Use, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Depressed People Have A Specific Pattern Of Social Media Use, Study Finds
Beauty

The One Mistake You're Probably Making With Your Vitamin C Serum

Jamie Schneider
The One Mistake You're Probably Making With Your Vitamin C Serum
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/roasted-pumpkin-seed-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!