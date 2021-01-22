Clays have landed a starring role in beauty routines for thousands of years—not only do they banish blackheads and lift oil and gunk from pores, but they also come loaded with skin-healthy minerals. But depending on where it’s sourced, the ancient soil may offer slightly skewed benefits: The region, particle size, and composition matter when choosing your mineral mud, so it’s important to know your clay’s full prehistoric bio.

Here, we investigate everything you need to know about one of the greats, rhassoul clay—where it comes from, who it’s good for, and how it weighs up to other age-old clays.