Listen, to lift and firm the face, topicals can only get you so far. Sure, you can cheat a toned, spry appearance with makeup, but to really encourage lift, you’ll want to stimulate blood flow and collagen production internally—which ultimately takes more than slipping on a serum.

So whenever someone touts a facial massage practice (the easiest way to promote circulation, in our humble opinion), we take note. “This is a great way to firm up your appearance,” says beauty influencer Ava Lee—founder of the popular blog, TikTok, and YouTube channel Glow With Ava—in a recent TikTok. Here, she offers a quick trick to add to your morning massage—trust, it’s worth adding to your regimen.