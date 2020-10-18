mindbodygreen

Recipes
A Pumpkin Soup Recipe With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients

A Pumpkin Soup Recipe With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
Registered Dietitian By Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
Registered Dietitian
Ella Davar, R.Dd, C.D.N. received her education in Nutrition Science from New York University, and an Integrative Nutrition Certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.
Pumpkin soup on golden velvet and tea towel

Image by JUAN MOYANO / Stocksy

October 18, 2020 — 18:47 PM

If you're not the pumpkin-patch or apple-picking type, a trip to the farmers market can just as easily get you into the fall spirit. While there's plenty of fall produce to choose from, stick to just three on your next visit—that's all you need to make my healthy pumpkin soup recipe. 

Along with the immune-supporting benefits of autumn produce, this simple soup also contains a secret digestion-supporting ingredient: mbg organic veggies+.

Pumpkin soup health benefits.

The greens powder contains a digestive blend of ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon. These quintessential fall spices are paired with digestive enzymes, which have been proved to help break down food and enhance nutrient absorption while supporting gut health and digestive function.*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

This creamy vegetable soup is also rich in natural fibers, like cruciferous vegetables and flaxseed, as well as pre- and probiotics to nourish the microbiome.* More specifically, it contains Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains, which have been shown to promote regularity, even in constipated adults.*  

The warm orange hue of the pumpkin and carrots comes from beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body. This antioxidant helps manage inflammation and fights free radicals, playing a role in overall immune functioning and even eye health.

Yes, all those benefits with just five ingredients and three simple steps. Here's more on how to make it. 

Advertisement

5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup Recipe 

Ingredients

  • ½ pumpkin (or butternut squash), peeled and chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 onion, diced 
  • 1 cup bone broth
  • 1 to 2 tbsp. mbg organic veggies+
  • Optional: Add Himalayan sea salt and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil on top.

Method 

  1. Steam all 3 vegetables together.
  2. Add to a pot of hot bone broth and mbg organic veggies+.
  3. Blend together, using an immersion or a standard blender.
Advertisement
Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N. Registered Dietitian
Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N. received her education in Nutrition Science from New York University, and an Integrative Nutrition Certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition....

More On This Topic

Recipes

With Only 8 Ingredients You Can Make Your Own (Healthy-ish) Candy Bars

Eliza Sullivan
With Only 8 Ingredients You Can Make Your Own (Healthy-ish) Candy Bars
Recipes

The Veggie Ottolenghi Uses As A Steak Swap — And It's Not Cauliflower

Eliza Sullivan
The Veggie Ottolenghi Uses As A Steak Swap — And It's Not Cauliflower
Spirituality

Your Horoscope's In — And It Wants You To Take This Week Extra Slow

The AstroTwins
Your Horoscope's In — And It Wants You To Take This Week Extra Slow
Beauty

Real Talk: Is My Partner Kissing My Meticulous Skin Care Routine Off?

Jamie Schneider
Real Talk: Is My Partner Kissing My Meticulous Skin Care Routine Off?
Beauty

Laugh Lines Are Totally Normal — How To Ease Them Sans Injections

Alexandra Engler
Laugh Lines Are Totally Normal — How To Ease Them Sans Injections
Routines

How To Do Side Plank Crunches To Fire Up Your Core (& Whole Body, TBH)

Sarah Regan
How To Do Side Plank Crunches To Fire Up Your Core (& Whole Body, TBH)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Get Smooth Skin: The 12 Best Dermatologist-Approved Tips

Alexandra Engler
How To Get Smooth Skin: The 12 Best Dermatologist-Approved Tips
Meditation

This 30-Second Micro-Meditation Helps The CEO Of Whole Foods Market Overcome Burnout

Jamie Schneider
This 30-Second Micro-Meditation Helps The CEO Of Whole Foods Market Overcome Burnout
Beauty

Uh-Oh, This Beloved Beauty Product May Be The Cause Of Brittle Hair

Alexandra Engler
Uh-Oh, This Beloved Beauty Product May Be The Cause Of Brittle Hair
Routines

The 7 Best Yoga Poses To Fire Up Those Abs & Strengthen Your Core

Kristine Thomason
The 7 Best Yoga Poses To Fire Up Those Abs & Strengthen Your Core
Home

Mess No More: Our 15 Favorite Cleaning Products Of 2020

Emma Loewe
Mess No More: Our 15 Favorite Cleaning Products Of 2020
Spirituality

What Time To Go To Bed Every Night, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
What Time To Go To Bed Every Night, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/pumpkin-soup-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!