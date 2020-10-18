This creamy vegetable soup is also rich in natural fibers, like cruciferous vegetables and flaxseed, as well as pre- and probiotics to nourish the microbiome.* More specifically, it contains Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains, which have been shown to promote regularity, even in constipated adults.*

The warm orange hue of the pumpkin and carrots comes from beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body. This antioxidant helps manage inflammation and fights free radicals, playing a role in overall immune functioning and even eye health.

Yes, all those benefits with just five ingredients and three simple steps. Here's more on how to make it.