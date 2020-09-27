How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)

I began using illicit drugs when I was 8 years old to blunt the pain of childhood trauma. This tragic scenario was made possible in part by the fact that I resided in a post-hippie 1970s California Bay Area town, rife with drug abuse.

While this coping mechanism carried an abundance of negative consequences, at the time, I felt it was far better than just being me, alone with my torturous feelings of existential loneliness. The alternating waves of anxiety and depression were a load too heavy to bear without constant self-administered anesthesia.

So, I perfected the fine art of getting high, and life was narrowly bearable for one long, suspended moment of a misspent adolescence.

Over time, the benefits of numbing escapism through chemistry were overshadowed by its devastating side effects on my life. By my mid-20s, I had devolved into a pathologically selfish, mentally ill, trashy-novel junkie, whose primary aspiration was to scrounge together eight dollars for a balloon of heroin each day.

Thankfully, this nightmarish existence proved itself to be magnificently unsustainable. I was fortunate enough to hit a devastating, subterranean rock bottom at age 26, and through a bizarre yet grace-filled series of events, I eventually found myself a patient in a budget treatment center in the same town where I had first taken drugs 18 years earlier.

Upon regaining consciousness on the first morning after my admission, I had a spiritual awakening that was both subtle and profound in its effect: In a brief moment, I was relieved of a lifelong, chronic obsession with drugs and alcohol. This liberation was nothing short of a miracle. However, it was made abundantly clear to me by my rehab counselors that this release from bondage, as unshakable as it seemed at the time, was contingent on: