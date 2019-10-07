I first learned about propolis while interviewing Tanya Hawkes, sustainable beekeeper and founder of organic skin care line Therapi Honey Skincare, who said: "To truly understand what a powerful compound propolis is, you have to look at the plant world. Propolis comes from the giants in the plant kingdom, trees. And trees have evolved to live thousands of years, but in order to do this they have to survive all environmental aggressors: viral, bacterial, pollution, insects, etc. To withstand all of this, trees have created a strong immunity of plant phenol chemicals and bioflavonoids to defend themselves."

Bees then piggyback off the trees' powerful immune systems. They harvest the immunity-boosting tree secretions like sap and resin and add enzymes through their body processes, as well as plant and beeswax, to produce an end product that's antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and an antioxidant. "The end result is propolis,” she explained.

Wow. Hawkes continued to explain that bees mainly line their hives with propolis as an external immune system but that it can be used in many other ways. For instance, if a mouse were to get inside the hive, which happens with relative frequency, the bees can sting the mouse to death, neutralizing the intruder. But since it’s too large to carry out of the hive, and a decaying rodent would unquestionably bring disease and bacteria, the bees mummify the mouse with propolis, protecting themselves completely from the decaying animal.