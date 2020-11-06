A Probiotic That Manages Painful Bloat, According To mbg Reviews*
About 15 to 30% of the U.S. population has reportedly experienced bloating. Whether the side effects are a pain to deal with or actually painful, getting to the root cause of bloat is the first step to finding an effective treatment.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and help reduce abdominal fat.*
"For most, the reason for bloating is too much intestinal gas, and it can be caused by a number of things," board-certified internist Vincent Pedre, M.D., previously told mbg. One common culprit is an imbalance of bacteria in the gut microbiome, also called dysbiosis.
"Your gut contains about 500 to 1,000 species of bacteria," he says. "And the tiniest shifts in the relative predominance of these bacteria can affect how your gut works." One helpful way to balance that bacteria is by taking a high-quality probiotic, which is one reason mindbodygreen developed probiotic+.*
With four targeted strains (Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, Bifidobacterium lactis B420, Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM), aimed at beating bloat and supporting gut health, probiotic+ has proved effective for many mbg reviewers.* But don't take our word for it, here's what users have to say:
"I have had far fewer painful bloating days/events.*"
"In general I have had far fewer painful bloating days/events, although I've still had some, and in general my stomach is flatter and less likely to disrupt my day!*"
—Anna E.
"My IBS stomach is so much calmer with less pain.*"
"I have been taking this probiotic for a little over a month, and my IBS stomach is so much calmer with less pain, noise, bloating, and gas.* Relief!"
—Linda D.
"After just a few days of taking probiotic+, I noticed what a positive difference it was making.*"
"Because I am someone who is always on the go, being bloated was so uncomfortable. After just a few days of taking probiotic+, I noticed what a positive difference it was making—this product has become a constant in my life.*"
"It has significantly reduced my bloating and other uncomfortable GI symptoms.*"
"I was about to give up on probiotics for my constant bloating and GI distress, but after finding this one, I will stick with it. It has significantly reduced my bloating and other uncomfortable GI symptoms.* It is truly a high-quality product."
—Lyn S.
"No bloating or discomfort.*"
"Excellent in producing a regular elimination, with no bloating or discomfort.*"
—Melinda K.