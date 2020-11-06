mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
A Probiotic That Manages Painful Bloat, According To mbg Reviews* 

A Probiotic That Manages Painful Bloat, According To mbg Reviews* 

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Young pregnant woman sitting on the white bed, holding her stomach and toes.

Image by Nina Zivkovic / Stocksy

November 6, 2020 — 3:03 AM

About 15 to 30% of the U.S. population has reportedly experienced bloating. Whether the side effects are a pain to deal with or actually painful, getting to the root cause of bloat is the first step to finding an effective treatment.

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and help reduce abdominal fat.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

"For most, the reason for bloating is too much intestinal gas, and it can be caused by a number of things," board-certified internist Vincent Pedre, M.D., previously told mbg. One common culprit is an imbalance of bacteria in the gut microbiome, also called dysbiosis.

"Your gut contains about 500 to 1,000 species of bacteria," he says. "And the tiniest shifts in the relative predominance of these bacteria can affect how your gut works." One helpful way to balance that bacteria is by taking a high-quality probiotic, which is one reason mindbodygreen developed probiotic+.*

With four targeted strains (Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, Bifidobacterium lactis B420, Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM), aimed at beating bloat and supporting gut health, probiotic+ has proved effective for many mbg reviewers.* But don't take our word for it, here's what users have to say:

Advertisement

"I have had far fewer painful bloating days/events.*"

"In general I have had far fewer painful bloating days/events, although I've still had some, and in general my stomach is flatter and less likely to disrupt my day!*"

—Anna E. 

"My IBS stomach is so much calmer with less pain.*"

"I have been taking this probiotic for a little over a month, and my IBS stomach is so much calmer with less pain, noise, bloating, and gas.* Relief!"

—Linda D. 

Advertisement

"After just a few days of taking probiotic+, I noticed what a positive difference it was making.*" 

"Because I am someone who is always on the go, being bloated was so uncomfortable. After just a few days of taking probiotic+, I noticed what a positive difference it was making—this product has become a constant in my life.*"

Ash Wilking, CPT

"It has significantly reduced my bloating and other uncomfortable GI symptoms.*"

"I was about to give up on probiotics for my constant bloating and GI distress, but after finding this one, I will stick with it. It has significantly reduced my bloating and other uncomfortable GI symptoms.* It is truly a high-quality product."

—Lyn S. 

Advertisement

"No bloating or discomfort.*" 

"Excellent in producing a regular elimination, with no bloating or discomfort.*"

—Melinda K.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

7 MDs & Longevity Experts Spill Their Best Advice For Healthy Aging

Abby Moore
7 MDs & Longevity Experts Spill Their Best Advice For Healthy Aging
Integrative Health

An MD Weighs In On When To Take Melatonin vs. Magnesium

Emma Loewe
An MD Weighs In On When To Take Melatonin vs. Magnesium
Love

No Siblings? How Being An Only Child Affects Your Attachment Style

Abby Moore
No Siblings? How Being An Only Child Affects Your Attachment Style
Home

5 Florist-Approved Tips To Make Your Cut Flowers Last Longer

Sarah Regan
5 Florist-Approved Tips To Make Your Cut Flowers Last Longer
Routines

I'm A Functional MD & Here's How I Incorporate Movement Into My Day

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Functional MD & Here's How I Incorporate Movement Into My Day
Beauty

This One Overlooked Ritual Can Help Elevate Your Self-Care Right Now

Jamie Schneider
This One Overlooked Ritual Can Help Elevate Your Self-Care Right Now
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This Fruit Has More Antioxidant Oomph Than Red Wine & It's Great For Your Gut

Eliza Sullivan
This Fruit Has More Antioxidant Oomph Than Red Wine & It's Great For Your Gut
Functional Food

The Research-Backed Reason You Should Swap Out These Grains In Your Diet

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
The Research-Backed Reason You Should Swap Out These Grains In Your Diet
Functional Food

5 Tips For Sneaking Nutrients & More Flavor Into Your Homemade Pizza

Eliza Sullivan
5 Tips For Sneaking Nutrients & More Flavor Into Your Homemade Pizza
Routines

This 5-Minute, 4-Move Barre Workout Is A Fast Track To Ballerina Arms

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
This 5-Minute, 4-Move Barre Workout Is A Fast Track To Ballerina Arms
Beauty

Our 14 All-Time Best Hydrated Hair Tips For Soft, Healthy Strands

Alexandra Engler
Our 14 All-Time Best Hydrated Hair Tips For Soft, Healthy Strands
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritionist & This Is How I Get My Family To Eat More Veggies

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
I'm A Nutritionist & This Is How I Get My Family To Eat More Veggies
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/probiotic-that-helps-manage-painful-bloat-according-to-mbg-reviews

Your article and new folder have been saved!