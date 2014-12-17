Pregnant & Have Back Pain? It May Be Your Bra

We know it is difficult to scold a woman to stand straight when her belly and breasts may be pulling her forward. But we'll do it anyway because we want to help you!

Women often experience shoulder and upper back pain from engorged breasts, changes in posture, different sleep positions, and poor body mechanics during their pregnancy. (According to the March of Dimes, women can gain two pounds in their breasts alone!) As your pregnancy progresses, there is more stress on your upper back muscles. Your center of gravity shifts forward and your muscles are working hard to maintain your posture.

Feel the muscles between your breasts and your armpits. Are they sore? These muscles are your pectoralis minor muscles. If you're sitting or standing with hunched shoulders, they will tighten up. Ideally, your shoulders should be situated under your ears, not in front of them. But most things in life are in front of you — your desk, dinner table, baby(ies), steering wheel ... So it is common for these muscles to be tight and sore.

What can you do? Wear the right size bra!

It's important to wear the right size bra, as an incorrect fit can put too much pressure on the girls and can cause mastitis (inflammation of the mammary glands) and plugged milk ducts. Additionally, supportive bras will help prevent unnecessary strain on your neck and shoulders.

We know pregnancy comes with a lot of expenses. But skimping on good bras will contribute to upper body pain and discomfort. This pain will be worse than that on your wallet. While we recommend you visit a department store or lingerie shop to have a bra expert help you select the best bra, here are some tips if you're shopping solo.

A bra fits well if: