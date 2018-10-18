How Your Home Can Be A Force Of Support After A Breakup Or Divorce

If ever there was a time to change up your style, it's now. If your old place was traditional, consider going modern, eclectic, or boho chic. If your old home was painted in neutral tones, add color. Were you a maximalist? Maybe this is a chance to go minimalist or blow it completely out of the box and really bring the drama. The best way to shift energy is to do something different.

Make it sexy! Become fully expressed. We're all sexual beings after all. Use this as an opportunity to explore your femininity or masculinity or anything in between. Do a boudoir session and use the images as wall art. Buy satin sheets. Add pinks and reds to the love area of your home based on the bagua in feng shui.

Finally, use elements that heal. Colors have a profound psychological influence on us, so choose yours based on which emotions you want to inspire. Oh, and don't forget your crystals! Hematite for healing, rose quartz for love, amethyst for compassion, and pyrite so you can shine like the star you are.

May your new space, infused with the purest essence of your authentic self, help you thrive and blossom into your next chapter.