I'm A Doctor With ADHD. Here Are 9 Reasons Why I Celebrate It

It's time to dispel the misconception that ADHD is an affliction in need of a fix. Even its name, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, includes a double whammy of negative connotations — deficit and disorder — implying that someone who has its typical characteristics is both broken and lacking.

But this loaded term is a complete misnomer. To me, ADHD is not strictly a negative.

As a psychiatrist, I've seen hundreds of high-functioning and successful patients with the diagnosis. In fact, I'm an ADHDer myself, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Leveraged and understood, it can be a huge plus, which is why I wrote my new book, The ADHD Advantage.

We need to recognize that those with the ADHD trait play a tremendously important role in our society as innovators, explorers, leaders and risk-takers. Of course, not everyone with the ADHD diagnosis possesses the same list of traits in equal abundance. But we need them now more than ever to shake things up and challenge the status quo.

Here are my favorite reasons to celebrate ADHD: