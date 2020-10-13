CBD-rich hemp extract is a lesson in synergy: Filled with over 100 types of compounds called phytocannabinoids, the whole plant is greater than the sum of its parts. These phytocannabinoids work together to deliver mood-stabilizing, anti-inflammatory benefits by way of the body's Endocannabinoid System, or ECS through what's known as the entourage effect.*

In addition to playing well with each other, these phytocannabinoids can share the stage with other plant medicines, too. "I combine many botanicals and natural supplements together," Dani Gordon, M.D., a U.K.-based double board-certified medical doctor and the author of The CBD Bible, tells mbg, adding that "stacking" certain functional plant ingredients can help amplify their effects (as long as you do so carefully, and under supervision of a professional).

While everyone will have their own unique ideal plant formula, here are some combinations that experts have seen heighten the ability hemp even further.