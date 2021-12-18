 Skip to content

With Its Bio-Enhancing Abilities, Piperine Is The Secret Sauce In Our Multi
With Its Bio-Enhancing Abilities, Piperine Is The Secret Sauce In Our Multi

With Its Bio-Enhancing Abilities, Piperine Is The Secret Sauce In Our Multi

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
This Powerful Ingredient Gives Multivitamins A Big Boost — Here's How

Image by Corinna Gissemann / Stocksy

December 18, 2021 — 10:02 AM

If you've hopped on the turmeric health trend over the past couple of years, we don't have to tell you how powerful the anti-inflammatory ingredient is. You may have wondered why it's recommended to always pair turmeric with black pepper, though (especially in sweeter desserts and drinks, like golden milk). As it turns out, this pairing is anything but random (one reason: it helps optimize turmeric's absorption). But this botanical can stand on its own two feet as well. The secret to black pepper's potent health benefits?* An organic compound called piperine. 

What is piperine?

Piperine is a naturally occurring phytonutrient compound (think of it as black pepper's MVP bioactive) that gives freshly ground pepper its sharp, biting flavor. It's found in piper fruits from the Piperaceae family but is most concentrated in Piper nigrum, or black pepper. Black pepper is a botanical that has been utilized as an ingredient in natural remedies and recipes in ancient Indian (Ayurvedic) and Chinese medicine for centuries, and piperine's health benefits are touted in modern scientific studies as well.* 

Health benefits of piperine.

Piperine has many bioactive effects in the body. For starters, its antioxidant activity supports liver function, a vital organ for many critical pathways in the body—including detoxification.* Piperine also boasts anti-inflammatory actions, which have direct relevance for promoting a robust and balanced immune response.* And who doesn't need that these days?

Additionally, piperine can support daily digestion by stimulating digestive enzymes in the pancreas and intestines.* On the cellular level, it even has antimicrobial properties!*

Piperine's most impressive feat, however, is its ability to enhance the bioavailability of other botanical ingredients. 

Together is always better.

While piperine's solo health benefits are certainly nothing to scoff at, its role as a bio-enhancer is what makes it a truly valuable ingredient in food, supplements, and beyond. It's why you grind a little fresh pepper into your golden milk, and you better believe it's the reason mbg chose black pepper fruit extract as one of the ingredients in our plant-centric multivitamin formula (that these doctors, scientists, nutritionists, and more are raving about). 

The botanical bioactive we boost with piperine is resveratrol from Japanese knotweed root extract.* On its own, resveratrol is a powerful phytonutrient that promotes cognitive function, aids cardiovascular health, and supports the immune system.* Unfortunately, it's tough for the human body to take advantage of resveratrol's health properties because it metabolizes rapidly. When paired with piperine, resveratrol's bioavailability is increased and the duo becomes a botanical longevity powerhouse that combats oxidative stress, supports cellular resilience, and protects mitochondrial health.* 

The bottom line.

Piperine is a dynamic plant bioactive that is highly valued for its bio-enhancing abilities (and a "secret sauce" ingredient for botanical teamwork and absorption).* At mindbodygreen, we're proud of the lineup of longevity botanicals that support cellular functions, integrity, and health; combat oxidative stress; and promote longevity in the comprehensive and cutting-edge ultimate multivitamin+.* Thanks to the power of piperine, our formula is more bioactive and bioavailable for users, making it a primo choice for supporting your daily nutrient and phytonutrient needs.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
