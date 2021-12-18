This Powerful Ingredient Gives Multivitamins A Big Boost — Here's How

While piperine's solo health benefits are certainly nothing to scoff at, its role as a bio-enhancer is what makes it a truly valuable ingredient in food, supplements, and beyond. It's why you grind a little fresh pepper into your golden milk, and you better believe it's the reason mbg chose black pepper fruit extract as one of the ingredients in our plant-centric multivitamin formula (that these doctors, scientists, nutritionists, and more are raving about).

The botanical bioactive we boost with piperine is resveratrol from Japanese knotweed root extract.* On its own, resveratrol is a powerful phytonutrient that promotes cognitive function, aids cardiovascular health, and supports the immune system.* Unfortunately, it's tough for the human body to take advantage of resveratrol's health properties because it metabolizes rapidly. When paired with piperine, resveratrol's bioavailability is increased and the duo becomes a botanical longevity powerhouse that combats oxidative stress, supports cellular resilience, and protects mitochondrial health.*