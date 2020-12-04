mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Study Reveals The Physical & Mental Impacts Of Working From Home 

Study Reveals The Physical & Mental Impacts Of Working From Home 

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman Working Remotely in Her Living Room

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

December 4, 2020 — 23:02 PM

While working from the safety of home is undoubtedly a privilege, adjusting to the change in daily routine has its challenges. Now that we’re nearly a year into the pandemic, a recent study looks at the early impacts on overall health (both physical and mental) of working from home

Researchers from the University of Southern California (USC) surveyed 1,000 participants on their lifestyles, home office environments, and their physical and mental well-being while working from home during the pandemic. 

The results, published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, revealed 64% of people developed at least one new physical health issue, and nearly 75% developed one new mental health issue. 

At-home workers overall lowered their physical activity levels and increased their junk food intake, according to the study. Those changes in movement and nutritional patterns were directly related to a decrease in both physical and mental health. 

The lack of movement may have been due to the closure of gyms, but it could also be linked to the increased hours spent working (read, sitting at a desk). Three-quarters of participants said they adjusted their work schedules while WFH, and the time spent at a workstation increased by about one and a half hours.

While the length of a work day increased, productivity may not have. Staying focused while working from home can be difficult for anyone, but parents of young children have an especially tough time. 

According to the study, participants with toddler and infant-aged children were more likely to develop at least one mental health issue (however, their overall well-being improved). The paradoxical finding may have something to do with the power of social connection in overall health.

Participants who identified as female were more likely to develop depression, and those who made less than $100,000 were at higher risk of developing a physical or mental health problem. 

Finally, and maybe most closely associated with these changes in well-being, 47.6% of people working from home shared their work station with others. “The quality of your home workspace is important. Having a dedicated workspace signals to others that you are busy, and minimizes the chances of being distracted and interrupted,” study author Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Ph.D., said in a news release. “In addition, knowing how to adjust your workspace helps with physical health," she added. 

To improve these overall outcomes, try implementing these seven tips for staying healthy while working from home, adjust your office chair to make it more ergonomic, and take breaks often to check your alignment and counteract the effects of sitting

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Your Gut May Be Triggering Those Pandemic Headaches — Here's What To Do

Abby Moore
Your Gut May Be Triggering Those Pandemic Headaches — Here's What To Do
Integrative Health

Yes, You Have A Urinary Microbiome — Here's How To Keep It Healthy

Abby Moore
Yes, You Have A Urinary Microbiome — Here's How To Keep It Healthy
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm & This Is My Go-To Dinner For Glowing, Plump Skin

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Holistic Derm & This Is My Go-To Dinner For Glowing, Plump Skin
Routines

A Full-Body Strength-Training Workout That Doesn't Require A Gym

Courtney Ustrzycki
A Full-Body Strength-Training Workout That Doesn't Require A Gym
Recipes

8 Delicious Granola Recipes That Are Surprisingly Easy To Make

Eliza Sullivan
8 Delicious Granola Recipes That Are Surprisingly Easy To Make
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Are You Gaslighting Yourself? Look Out For This Common Thought Pattern

Abby Moore
Are You Gaslighting Yourself? Look Out For This Common Thought Pattern
Personal Growth

8 Guided Journals & Planners For The New Year (Because We're Over 2020)

Sarah Regan
8 Guided Journals & Planners For The New Year (Because We're Over 2020)
Personal Growth

The Weird Midday Ritual That Eases Stress & Makes Meal Prep A Breeze

Eliza Sullivan
The Weird Midday Ritual That Eases Stress & Makes Meal Prep A Breeze
Beauty

Miranda Kerr's Top 5 Skin Care Tips Are So Doable & Glow-Inducing (Duh)

Alexandra Engler
Miranda Kerr's Top 5 Skin Care Tips Are So Doable & Glow-Inducing (Duh)
Routines

A Simple Move To Stretch Stiff Hips & Reverse The Effects Of Sitting

Sarah Regan
A Simple Move To Stretch Stiff Hips & Reverse The Effects Of Sitting
Functional Food

3 Tips These Pro Chefs Use To Make Any Veggie Taste Divine (Thank Us Later)

Jason Wachob
3 Tips These Pro Chefs Use To Make Any Veggie Taste Divine (Thank Us Later)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/physical-and-mental-impacts-of-working-from-home

Your article and new folder have been saved!