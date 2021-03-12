The Surprising Way The Pandemic Has Transformed Our Relationship With Blush

It’s no coincidence we’re seeing blush take back its reign, as we crawl towards the tail end of another historical period of darkness. “We want to get back to life, and blush represents that in our face,” Crimson adds. This time, though, the renaissance looks a bit different than the rubescence of decades past.

To start, technology plays a pretty practical role: In our Zoom-dominated era, a sweep of color can help you appear more animated and full of energy while connecting with others via screen. (Hence, why I stow the pan of blush at my deskside.)

Since webcams can oftentimes make you look a bit flat and desaturated, a little blush helps bring back some dimension and warmth: “There's a lack of vibrancy, and I think it's intuitive to go for some color,” notes Westman. “It's quick, it's easy, and you can do it last minute.”

And while blush can certainly be fun and loud and bubblegum pink, it’s also raw and honest—it translates your mood and puts it on full display, even on a virtual plane. “There's a softness that I think blush also provides,” Crimson remarks, a sense of humanity itself that says, We may not meet face-to-face, but I am here with you.

Of course, some eschewed the makeup altogether during quarantine—discovering they can feel bold all on their own, without the help of a bold red lip. But for those who felt inspired to adventure with their beauty bag, blush becomes a relatively low-lift (and mask-friendly, depending where you apply) product of choice. Read: It takes a bit more time and skill to master a floating liner or the perfect blend of shadow, when a strategic tap of cream blush can also lend a whimsical, bright look.

To experiment with your blush, Crimson suggests layering different hues (“like pinks and peaches together”), or sweeping the blush all the way up your temples and onto your lids for a monochromatic, ‘80s-inspired beat. Or, you can always buff a warm shade into your hairline (you may not have lounged on the beach this year, but the faux glow can at least look like you did).