I’m A Nutritionist & This Is Greens Powder I Recommend To My Clients

As a dietitian and health coach, I help my clients make healthy eating a sustainable part of their everyday life. What I’ve learned is that something could be the healthiest food on the planet, but if someone doesn’t like the taste or can’t fit it into their regular routine, it’s not going to work for them.

I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve heard a version of, “I know I should eat this but…”

So it's no surprise that even though the current USDA recommendations advise eating between 1 and 3 cups of vegetables each day, only one in 10 American adults actually get enough. Within that veggie-scarcity, there are two ultra-nutritious foods that my clients struggle to eat regularly: leafy greens and sea vegetables.