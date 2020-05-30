I’m A Nutritionist & This Is Greens Powder I Recommend To My Clients
As a dietitian and health coach, I help my clients make healthy eating a sustainable part of their everyday life. What I’ve learned is that something could be the healthiest food on the planet, but if someone doesn’t like the taste or can’t fit it into their regular routine, it’s not going to work for them.
I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve heard a version of, “I know I should eat this but…”
So it's no surprise that even though the current USDA recommendations advise eating between 1 and 3 cups of vegetables each day, only one in 10 American adults actually get enough. Within that veggie-scarcity, there are two ultra-nutritious foods that my clients struggle to eat regularly: leafy greens and sea vegetables.
Why leafy greens + sea vegetables are crucial.
Dark leafy greens—like kale, spinach, arugula, and Swiss chard—are loaded with a variety of antioxidants, which have been shown to protect against free-radical damage.* Kale in particular has been studied for its beneficial impact on heart health, blood pressure, and blood sugar.*
Sea vegetables, while harder to find than dark leafy greens, are some of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. Like dark leafy greens, they provide an array of antioxidants and nutrients, including: vitamins A, C, E, and beta-carotene; flavonoids; and carotenoids, among many others. Certain algae like spirulina and chlorella help aid the body's natural detoxification process.* Plus, they're a valuable source of plant-based omega-3s.
That said, a lot of people feel intimidated by sea vegetables as well as leafy greens, and feel unsure of how to use them in their day-to-day life. And even if you do regularly meet your veggie needs, we all go through busy or stressful times where we could use a little assistance.
My review of organic veggies+
organic veggies+
Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*
It can be challenging to include vital nutritious foods like leafy greens and sea vegetables into your diet, and that's why I love mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+. This convenient powder contains leafy greens and sea veggies, which makes it a breeze to get a healthy serving of both on a regular basis.
In addition to filling those veggie needs, I love that organic veggies+ features ginger and turmeric, for an additional antioxidant boost.* It also provides cinnamon bark, which promotes healthy blood sugar balance by slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates during digestion.* What's more this greens powder delivers probiotics and digestive enzymes to help support digestive health.*
I seriously wish organic veggies+ had been around when I was a new (read: exhausted) intern in the hospital, struggling to keep my energy up and immune system bolstered.
Now, I use this powder regularly, in a number of ways. Mixed with water, it has a mild, pleasant taste that makes a great addition to any morning routine (almost like a green juice). I love that it tastes great, but also real—not like it's trying to be birthday cake or s’mores.
That said, organic veggies+ also blends really well into other things. It’s a no-brainer in smoothies or nice cream, and you can also add it to oatmeal, homemade energy bites, baked goods, or even savory items like soups and sauces. Have fun experimenting and finding what works for you.
However you choose to incorporate it into your diet, organic veggies+ can help make healthy living more approachable. I recommend this to any of my clients who are looking for a simple yet effective way to get more nutrients in their diet, particularly those standout veggies.
To help you mindfully respond to food cravings, Jess has created this free guide.