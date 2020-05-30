mindbodygreen

Functional Food

I’m A Nutritionist & This Is Greens Powder I Recommend To My Clients

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian By Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC is a registered dietitian, health coach, and writer with a passion for helping people streamline their wellness routine and establish a balanced relationship with food and exercise.
The Greens Powder I Recommend to My Clients

Image by Jessica Cording

May 30, 2020 — 9:07 AM

As a dietitian and health coach, I help my clients make healthy eating a sustainable part of their everyday life. What I’ve learned is that something could be the healthiest food on the planet, but if someone doesn’t like the taste or can’t fit it into their regular routine, it’s not going to work for them. 

I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve heard a version of, “I know I should eat this but…” 

So it's no surprise that even though the current USDA recommendations advise eating between 1 and 3 cups of vegetables each day, only one in 10 American adults actually get enough. Within that veggie-scarcity, there are two ultra-nutritious foods that my clients struggle to eat regularly: leafy greens and sea vegetables.

Why leafy greens + sea vegetables are crucial.

I’m A Nutritionist & This Is Greens Powder I Recommend To My Clients

Image by Jessica Cording

Dark leafy greens—like kale, spinach, arugula, and Swiss chard—are loaded with a variety of antioxidants, which have been shown to protect against free-radical damage.* Kale in particular has been studied for its beneficial impact on heart health, blood pressure, and blood sugar.*

Sea vegetables, while harder to find than dark leafy greens, are some of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. Like dark leafy greens, they provide an array of antioxidants and nutrients, including: vitamins A, C, E, and beta-carotene; flavonoids; and carotenoids, among many others. Certain algae like spirulina and chlorella help aid the body's natural detoxification process.* Plus, they're a valuable source of plant-based omega-3s.

That said, a lot of people feel intimidated by sea vegetables as well as leafy greens, and feel unsure of how to use them in their day-to-day life. And even if you do regularly meet your veggie needs, we all go through busy or stressful times where we could use a little assistance.

Article continues below

My review of organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
organic veggies+

It can be challenging to include vital nutritious foods like leafy greens and sea vegetables into your diet, and that's why I love mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+. This convenient powder contains leafy greens and sea veggies, which makes it a breeze to get a healthy serving of both on a regular basis.

In addition to filling those veggie needs, I love that organic veggies+ features ginger and turmeric, for an additional antioxidant boost.* It also provides cinnamon bark, which promotes healthy blood sugar balance by slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates during digestion.* What's more this greens powder delivers probiotics and digestive enzymes to help support digestive health.* 

I seriously wish organic veggies+ had been around when I was a new (read: exhausted) intern in the hospital, struggling to keep my energy up and immune system bolstered.

Now, I use this powder regularly, in a number of ways. Mixed with water, it has a mild, pleasant taste that makes a great addition to any morning routine (almost like a green juice). I love that it tastes great, but also real—not like it's trying to be birthday cake or s’mores.

That said, organic veggies+ also blends really well into other things. It’s a no-brainer in smoothies or nice cream, and you can also add it to oatmeal, homemade energy bites, baked goods, or even savory items like soups and sauces. Have fun experimenting and finding what works for you.

However you choose to incorporate it into your diet, organic veggies+ can help make healthy living more approachable. I recommend this to any of my clients who are looking for a simple yet effective way to get more nutrients in their diet, particularly those standout veggies.

To help you mindfully respond to food cravings, Jess has created this free guide.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN Registered Dietitian
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN is a registered dietitian, health coach, and writer with a passion for helping people streamline their wellness routine and establish a balanced...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

4 Low-Carb Flour Substitutes To Use In All Your Keto Baking Projects

Michelle Konstantinovsky
4 Low-Carb Flour Substitutes To Use In All Your Keto Baking Projects
Recipes

A Healthy Version Of That Pancake Cereal You've Been Seeing Everywhere

Alex McCormick
A Healthy Version Of That Pancake Cereal You've Been Seeing Everywhere
Integrative Health

The 5 Nonnegotiables Of A Healthy Quarantine, Doctor Approved

Emma Loewe
The 5 Nonnegotiables Of A Healthy Quarantine, Doctor Approved
Spirituality

Horoscope Obsessed? It Might Be Time To Read Up On Vedic Astrology Too

Sarah Regan
Horoscope Obsessed? It Might Be Time To Read Up On Vedic Astrology Too
Personal Growth

6 Mental Health Lessons We Can't Forget After Lockdown Lifts

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
6 Mental Health Lessons We Can't Forget After Lockdown Lifts
Motivation

These Sneakers Will Make You *Even* More Excited To Go Out For A Run

Kristine Thomason
These Sneakers Will Make You *Even* More Excited To Go Out For A Run
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

Alicia Keys Gets Her Glow With A DIY Mask & It's So Easy To Replicate

Jamie Schneider
Alicia Keys Gets Her Glow With A DIY Mask & It's So Easy To Replicate
Women's Health

Can You Take Probiotics While You're Pregnant? Doctors Weigh In

Abby Moore
Can You Take Probiotics While You're Pregnant? Doctors Weigh In
Routines

This Relaxing Yoga Practice Will Help You Reach Next-Level Chill

Jenny McCoy
This Relaxing Yoga Practice Will Help You Reach Next-Level Chill
Beauty

Real Talk: Do You Have Coarse Hair? Here’s A Simple Test To Find Out

Alexandra Engler
Real Talk: Do You Have Coarse Hair? Here’s A Simple Test To Find Out
Integrative Health

How This Citrusy Essential Oil Can Be Used In Your Well-Being Routine

Jennifer Chesak
How This Citrusy Essential Oil Can Be Used In Your Well-Being Routine
Beauty

Look Sculpted: The Simple Hack To Depuff Your Face In Less Than 5 Minutes

Jamie Schneider
Look Sculpted: The Simple Hack To Depuff Your Face In Less Than 5 Minutes
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/organic-veggies-expert-review

Your article and new folder have been saved!