mindbodygreen

Thorne
SPONSORED BY Thorne

The Simple Way I Boost The Nutrition Of Everything I Eat* 

Chief Financial Officer By Brian Pizzitola
Brian Pizzatola making a smoothie with Organic Veggies Powder

Image by mindbodygreen

April 3, 2020 — 9:00 AM

Before our son was born about two years ago, my wife and I regularly ate home-cooked meals. Most nights, we had the time to make dinners that were pretty healthy. But when James came along and the two of us were working full time while raising a child, we’d realistically only have time to cook on Sunday nights. The rest of the week, I’d end up eating take-out, quick bites on the way home from work, or the mac and cheese off of James's plate.

Now, with both of us working from home, we’re even more strapped for time. Juggling our active two-year-old and adjusting to full days of video conferences while trying to find time to work out, healthy meals remain low on the priorities list. It’s easier to just throw a meal together ad hoc and then get back to work. And since we’re limiting our grocery runs, we need to think more creatively about balanced meals—and that means I'm trying to ration the fresh produce we have instead of dumping our weekly stash of spinach into one of my morning smoothies. 

These challenges have been adding up: Even before we started working from home and our schedules drastically changed, I noticed that I felt more sluggish and less energetic at the end of the day. It was obvious that it had a lot to do with how I’ve been eating, and I didn’t want to continue down this path. 

I wanted to know: Could a convenient greens powder help?

I’ve been making a smoothie every morning for years because they're fast and easy. Usually, they consist of yogurt, fruit, and whatever leafy veggies are lying around in the fridge. I knew there was room to be more thoughtful with my daily smoothie and use it as a way to get even more nutrition. I’m also super focused on immune health right now and have been researching the best foods to eat to help keep my immunity up.

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+ checked all my boxes: convenient and easy to add to recipes, USDA organic certified, and made with ingredients that help support immune function.* It’s a whole foods-based powder blend made with hard-to-find organic sea vegetables (like kelp and chlorella), plus the necessary dark leafy greens that I’m clearly not getting enough of in my diet. I also liked that the blend doesn’t have any synthetic vitamins or minerals that you often see in other greens powders.

In the past, I’ve heard my most health-conscious friends talk about Thorne supplements—I did some of my own research and found out that Thorne manufactures some of the highest quality, most effective, and well-researched products. So knowing that mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+ was developed in partnership with Thorne was a huge bonus—I knew I was getting a product I could trust. 

Article continues below

What a scoop of organic veggies+ did for my daily nutrition.

I started adding one scoop of organic veggies+ into my blender with the rest of my smoothie ingredients and right away loved how it deepens the flavor. I've already noticed benefits, like when I exercise, my body bounces back more quickly post-workout.* My energy levels are up, and I even need less caffeine throughout the day.* My immunity overall feels strong.*

What I like most about organic veggies+ is the assurance that, no matter what’s happening in my day, I’m still getting all the nutrition that I’ve been missing and used to get with more balanced meals. Now I can really focus on other priorities—family, friends, and work—without sacrificing what I need for my own well-being. 

I couldn't be more excited about the impact that organic veggies+ is having on my daily nutrition, so it was inevitable that I started adding it to other snacks and meals throughout the day. I can personally attest that it pairs just as nicely with soups, dressings, and, yes—even my share of James’s mac and cheese.

Brian Pizzitola
Brian Pizzitola Chief Financial Officer
Brian Pizzitola is the Chief Financial Officer at mindbodygreen. He received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and his MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes
Recipes

Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes

Abby Moore
Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes
Mental Health

3 All-Natural Ways To Change Your Body's Stress Response

Jennifer Chesak
3 All-Natural Ways To Change Your Body's Stress Response
Home

A 5-Step Guide To Organizing Your Wallet The Feng Shui Way

Dana Claudat
A 5-Step Guide To Organizing Your Wallet The Feng Shui Way
Personal Growth

Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired

Jason Wachob
Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired
Love

Are You An Echoist? A Psychologist Explains The "Opposite Of Narcissism"

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Are You An Echoist? A Psychologist Explains The "Opposite Of Narcissism"
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts

Kristin Hickey
The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Andrea Jordan
Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs
Integrative Health

Homemade Masks: Are They Effective & Who Should Be Wearing Them?

Abby Moore
Homemade Masks: Are They Effective & Who Should Be Wearing Them?
Integrative Health

3 Lesser-Known Tips A TCM Practitioner Recommends For Immunity

Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
3 Lesser-Known Tips A TCM Practitioner Recommends For Immunity
Home

No Laundry Machine? Here's How To Wash & Dry Your Clothes At Home

Abby Moore
No Laundry Machine? Here's How To Wash & Dry Your Clothes At Home
Beauty

Mysterious Rash? Here's How To Tell Whether Stress Is The Cause

Jessica Timmons
Mysterious Rash? Here's How To Tell Whether Stress Is The Cause
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/organic-green-supplement-review-for-nutrition-boost

Your article and new folder have been saved!