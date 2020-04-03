Before our son was born about two years ago, my wife and I regularly ate home-cooked meals. Most nights, we had the time to make dinners that were pretty healthy. But when James came along and the two of us were working full time while raising a child, we’d realistically only have time to cook on Sunday nights. The rest of the week, I’d end up eating take-out, quick bites on the way home from work, or the mac and cheese off of James's plate.

Now, with both of us working from home, we’re even more strapped for time. Juggling our active two-year-old and adjusting to full days of video conferences while trying to find time to work out, healthy meals remain low on the priorities list. It’s easier to just throw a meal together ad hoc and then get back to work. And since we’re limiting our grocery runs, we need to think more creatively about balanced meals—and that means I'm trying to ration the fresh produce we have instead of dumping our weekly stash of spinach into one of my morning smoothies.

These challenges have been adding up: Even before we started working from home and our schedules drastically changed, I noticed that I felt more sluggish and less energetic at the end of the day. It was obvious that it had a lot to do with how I’ve been eating, and I didn’t want to continue down this path.