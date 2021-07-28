This Skin Care Ingredient Is Most Famous In Serums, But You Can Ingest It Too*

Skin is a complex, dynamic organ made up of many different components that have to work together to function in good health. To name a few, there's the role of the skin microbiome, acid mantle, lipid layer, elastin, and collagen.

Now, when we talk about premature skin aging—collagen tends to get the most attention. For good reason: The structural protein is what gives our skin lift, hold, and that firm appearance. Its loss—which comes naturally with time and from exposure to UV damage and stressors—is one of the main drivers of fine lines, loss of volume, and sagging. Elastin tends to get runner-up, as it's what helps our skin snap back into place with ease and helps our skin appear bouncy.

But then there's hyaluronic acid. If you stay up on skin care, you've probably heard of it. The natural humectant is a famous serum and lotion active that helps your skin bind and hold on to water. And if you really stay informed on skin health, you may also know that it's naturally occurring in your body and skin as well.

But did you know you can ingest it via oral supplementation? And taking it internally could help your skin stay plump and hydrated more effectively?* Allow us to explain.