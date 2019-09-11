Planning A Fall Getaway? Make Sure It's Eco-Friendly With These Smart Tips

This summer, Prince Harry announced an upcoming sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst. Aptly named from a portmanteau of "travel" and "catalyst," the program seeks to ease the carbon toll of a long-haul flight with advice on using travel for positive social and environmental change.

When it's released to the public, it'll be just another resource for the growing number of globe-trotters actively trying to travel more sustainably: Recent polls show that 71% of global travelers think travel companies should offer more sustainable choices, and 66% of travelers say they're willing to pay a premium to ensure their trips are as eco-friendly as possible. (It's no wonder that mindbodygreen named sustainable adventure vacations a big travel trend to watch in 2019.)

As an ethical travel consultant, I'm always on the hunt for resources that make it easier to tread lightly on this beautiful planet of ours. If you, too, are looking to lower the impact of your next trip, here are my favorite tools for every step of the process.