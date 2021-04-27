mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
Energy Clearing At Home? An Expert On One Common Mistake People Make

Energy Clearing At Home? An Expert On One Common Mistake People Make

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Clearing energy in home using sage / smudge stick - close up of bowl with sage smudge stick

Clearing energy in home using sage / smudge stick - close up of bowl with sage smudge stick

Image by NATALIE JEFFCOTT / Stocksy

April 27, 2021 — 17:23 PM

Just like our physical bodies, our homes can become cluttered with energy that doesn't serve us. Energy clearing is one way to help counter that, but according to intuitive counselor and sacred space designer Elana Kilkenny, it can backfire if not done thoughtfully. Here's how you can make sure your clearing rituals are actually doing what you want them to.

A common energy-clearing mistake.

First and foremost, certain energy-clearing practices like burning white sage can quickly go from appreciative to appropriative of Native American culture and tradition. Sage has also been overharvested in recent years, making it a potentially unsustainable energy-clearing tool. If you're going to use this herb, research its history and buy it from an Indigenous supplier who is sourcing it sustainably. And remember that there are plenty of other tools that can help you move energy—including dried herbs, sounds, and even your breath.

When clearing energy using any modality, Kilkenny notes that far too many people aren't actually backing it with a personal intention: "If you're going to use the same energy to clear that you use in the rest of your type-A life, you're still increasing that energy," she explains.

Rather than focusing on and calling in what you do want, it's easy to think too much about what you're trying to get rid of. But as the law of attraction makes plain, like attracts like, and the best way to bring positive energy in is of course to embody it yourself.

Advertisement

What to do about it.

Simply put, Kilkenny says when you're doing a clearing ritual of your choosing, "It's the process that actually shifts you. It's not just the practical magic." When you're truly rooted in the ritual, it "gives you aha's and insights about things you need to do to heal," she explains, adding, "It's about calling in spirit [...] It's really about thinking about how you want to switch your energy and bringing that new energy to how you clear."

For example, if you're someone who's always moving quickly, "it's about scheduling time to slow down and maybe see what you're avoiding," Kilkenny says. And of course, you always want to end on a positive note by thinking about what you want to bring in and where you want to go.

Put it into practice.

Whatever ritual you choose, be sure to get clear on your intention before getting started and actively work to embody that intention throughout the ritual.

Maybe you bathe your home in sound from chimes or a singing bowl, add energy-clearing crystals to your altar, or simply clean your space with an intention to give room for new, positive energy. Do what feels good to you, and do it with sincerity and mindfulness.

When done right, you're sure to feel the effects of a good energetic cleansing: a lighter, more energized home sweet home.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Best DIY Leave-In Conditioners, Based On Your Hair Type (& How To Use Them)

Alexandra Engler
The Best DIY Leave-In Conditioners, Based On Your Hair Type (& How To Use Them)
Home

How To Find Your Personal Nature Element & Incorporate It Into Your Space

Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
How To Find Your Personal Nature Element & Incorporate It Into Your Space
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Beauty

Does Your Complexion Need A Glow-Inducing Bootcamp? Try This Skin Care Hero

Jamie Schneider
Does Your Complexion Need A Glow-Inducing Bootcamp? Try This Skin Care Hero
Home

What It Means To "Make Your Own Luck" + How I've Helped Hundreds Of People Do It

Dana Claudat
What It Means To "Make Your Own Luck" + How I've Helped Hundreds Of People Do It
Routines

6 Exercises That Fire Up The Hardest-To-Reach Part Of Your Abs

Kristine Thomason
6 Exercises That Fire Up The Hardest-To-Reach Part Of Your Abs
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Friendships

60+ Questions To Spark Good Conversation (Because We're A Little Rusty)

Sarah Regan
60+ Questions To Spark Good Conversation (Because We're A Little Rusty)
Functional Food

How I Recommend Gently Breaking A Fast, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
How I Recommend Gently Breaking A Fast, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Integrative Health

This Sleep Aid Is Energizing Enough To Replace Your Morning Coffee

Emma Loewe
This Sleep Aid Is Energizing Enough To Replace Your Morning Coffee
Beauty

This Strange Hack Can Help Get A Rubber Band Out Of Your Hair — Without Breakage

Jamie Schneider
This Strange Hack Can Help Get A Rubber Band Out Of Your Hair — Without Breakage
Functional Food

5 Nutrient-Rich Foods Every Mom Should Prioritize After Having A Baby

Alexandra Caspero M.A., RDN & Whitney English M.S., RDN
5 Nutrient-Rich Foods Every Mom Should Prioritize After Having A Baby
Integrative Health

Over 60 & Struggling To Sleep? Try This Research-Backed Bedtime Hack

Abby Moore
Over 60 & Struggling To Sleep? Try This Research-Backed Bedtime Hack
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/one-mistake-people-make-when-clearing-energy-from-their-home

Your article and new folder have been saved!