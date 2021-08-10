mindbodygreen

Recipes
How To Make Nutritious Ice Cubes To Infuse Your Beverages With Bonus Benefits
|
Expert Reviewed How To Make Nutritious Ice Cubes To Infuse Your Beverages With Bonus Benefits

How To Make Nutritious Ice Cubes To Infuse Your Beverages With Bonus Benefits

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
This 10-Second Ice Cube Trick Can Make All Your Go-To Drinks Way Healthier

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

August 10, 2021 — 13:27 PM

At mbg, we often talk about clever tricks for filling our days with plenty of nutrients—like starting the day with a green smoothie or green juice, optimizing our go-to recipes, or even packing dessert with brain-supporting ingredients. But for a more steady influx of nutrients throughout these hot August days, may we suggest trying spruced-up ice cubes?

"Making herbaceous or citrus-infused ice cubes is another fun (and beautiful!) way to spruce up your water while keeping it cool," shares registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN. It's one of the strategies she mentions for how she stays hydrated on even the warmest days—by making the hydration just a little more fun with flavor and color.

Now, hear us out: you may have tried the trendy tricks of adding citrus, herbs, or even edible flowers to ice cubes to boost the flavor of your beverages (or maybe for the aesthetics), but have you ever considered it could be a way to infuse your drinks—be it water, a juice, or maybe iced tea—with extra health benefits?

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to support healthy immune function.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

To make it extra easy, we reach for a superfood powder, like mbg's organic veggies+. This particular organic blend offers dark leafy greens and harder-to-get sea veggies (like kelp and chlorella) alongside berries, vegan digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotic bacteria. And, by mixing it with water, you can make a base for ice cubes that add micronutrients and more to your hydration routine.*

Here's how to make them, with only a few ingredients (and a little patience, of course).

Advertisement

Extra-Nutritious Ice Cubes

Ingredients

  • 16 oz. water
  • 1 tbsp. greens powder
  • Optional additions: lemon juice, herbs, or berries
  • Equipment: a screw top jar and an ice cube tray

Method

  1. Pour water into jar (or cup) with an easy-to-seal lid.
  2. Scoop in the of greens powder, and add any extra mix-ins you may want. Close the lid and shake the container until well mixed.
  3. If you're adding whole fruit slices or other things you want to keep whole, consider adding them directly to the ice tray and not to the jar you're mixing in. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and pop it in the fridge for four to five hours or overnight.

Want to do even more to make the most of your beverages for maximum hydration? Try adding a little bit of chia seeds to your water (surprise—it can make it 10x more hydrating, according to an M.D.).

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Vegan Pesto Salad Combines Some Of Our Fave Blood Sugar Balancing Foods

Eliza Sullivan
This Vegan Pesto Salad Combines Some Of Our Fave Blood Sugar Balancing Foods
Recipes

This RD's 4-Ingredient Dressing Makes Any Salad Go From Meh To Mouthwatering

Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
This RD's 4-Ingredient Dressing Makes Any Salad Go From Meh To Mouthwatering
Personal Growth

You Heard It Here First: Self-Compassion Is The New Self-Care

Sarah Regan
You Heard It Here First: Self-Compassion Is The New Self-Care
Routines

A 10-Minute Workout For Full-Body Strength (Bonus: It's Entirely On The Floor)

Suki Clements, CPT
A 10-Minute Workout For Full-Body Strength (Bonus: It's Entirely On The Floor)
Beauty

I'm A Supermodel & This Is My Daily Beauty & Wellness Routine

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Supermodel & This Is My Daily Beauty & Wellness Routine
Home

Climbing Plants & Funky Flowers Fill This Jungle-Inspired Home

Emma Loewe
Climbing Plants & Funky Flowers Fill This Jungle-Inspired Home
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Are You *Actually* Nice To Yourself? This Quick Test Can Help You Find Out

Jamie Schneider
Are You *Actually* Nice To Yourself? This Quick Test Can Help You Find Out
Love

This Love Language Gets A Bad Reputation — But Here's What It's Really About

Kelly Gonsalves
This Love Language Gets A Bad Reputation — But Here's What It's Really About
Meditation

Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?

Sarah Regan
Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?
Parenting

Should You Send Your Kid To School? What We Know About The Delta Variant Today

Jason Wachob
Should You Send Your Kid To School? What We Know About The Delta Variant Today
Climate Change

6 Environmental Activists Respond To IPCC Climate Change Report

Emma Loewe
6 Environmental Activists Respond To IPCC Climate Change Report
Spirituality

A 2-Minute Vibrational Healing Meditation For Finding Inner Peace

Shannon Kaiser
A 2-Minute Vibrational Healing Meditation For Finding Inner Peace
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nutritious-ice-cubes

Your article and new folder have been saved!