This 10-Second Ice Cube Trick Can Make All Your Go-To Drinks Way Healthier

At mbg, we often talk about clever tricks for filling our days with plenty of nutrients—like starting the day with a green smoothie or green juice, optimizing our go-to recipes, or even packing dessert with brain-supporting ingredients. But for a more steady influx of nutrients throughout these hot August days, may we suggest trying spruced-up ice cubes?

"Making herbaceous or citrus-infused ice cubes is another fun (and beautiful!) way to spruce up your water while keeping it cool," shares registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN. It's one of the strategies she mentions for how she stays hydrated on even the warmest days—by making the hydration just a little more fun with flavor and color.

Now, hear us out: you may have tried the trendy tricks of adding citrus, herbs, or even edible flowers to ice cubes to boost the flavor of your beverages (or maybe for the aesthetics), but have you ever considered it could be a way to infuse your drinks—be it water, a juice, or maybe iced tea—with extra health benefits?