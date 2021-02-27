The beauty and fashion industries have perpetuated myths of ideal beauty, convincing us that beauty is not who we are as individuals, but what we should aspire to look like. The products women are convinced they need in order to be good enough, pretty enough, and young enough are the very things that often make us feel inadequate. Self-esteem is everything when it comes to reaching our potential. Having it undermined by advertisements of false promises impacts a woman’s self-worth from an early age.

Today, an appreciation of the authentic self is inspiring more and more women to embrace their own singularity. No one else has what you have, and that is your power.

Similar to fashion, beauty is very much about developing personal style: a signature that gives you confidence and reflects your identity. It evolves through time as you mature and experience life.

Each of us makes a choice about how we enhance our individuality. You are saying so much about who you are by how you wear your hair and makeup. It is certainly a valid opportunity to create the image you want to project; however, there are alternate beauty choices, as well. I always feel that a smiling face with a twinkle in the eye tells such a great story about the people we meet. For me, this is the image that forms the first impression. Makeup either adds to or complicates that story.

It took me time to appreciate the difference. I wore makeup throughout my twenties and thirties. I didn’t have a clear sense of who I was yet. I loved doing my makeup. I felt like I was playing a role in the different looks I wore. I hid behind my makeup mastery. This was my pretend self. My hair and clothing matched the fun fantasy of that period of my life.

At a certain point, I realized that the more empowered I felt as I gained experience through life, the more I wanted to show my true self. How much makeup do you need if you are living a healthy lifestyle? Most probably, there is very little to cover up. The older I got, the more I realized my skin looks so much better when it glows naturally. I felt confident enough to go make-up-free if I wanted.