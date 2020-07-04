Along with adding a nice green hue, veggies+ greens powder in this filling conveniently works some extra vegetables and nutrients into this dessert. The antioxidants from kale, spinach, sea vegetables, turmeric, and ginger help manage inflammation and enhance immune function.* It also contains digestive enzymes and prebiotics to help support digestion.*

This Key lime pie gets its creamy texture from ripe avocados, which also provide additional fiber and healthy monounsaturated fats. Instead of a graham cracker crust, it incorporates gut-friendly rolled oats.

If the health benefits aren't convincing enough, this pie is also simple to make—no baking required—and easily customizable to suit any dietary needs.