This No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe Features A Secret Healthy Ingredient
Key lime pie is known for its zesty flavor, velvety center, and crumbly crust. This healthier version swaps a few standard ingredients for more nutritious alternatives while still maintaining the pie's classic flavors and textures. The Key limes are still there, of course, but this pie gets its vibrant green color from another Key ingredient: mbg's organic veggies+.
organic veggies+
Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*
Along with adding a nice green hue, veggies+ greens powder in this filling conveniently works some extra vegetables and nutrients into this dessert. The antioxidants from kale, spinach, sea vegetables, turmeric, and ginger help manage inflammation and enhance immune function.* It also contains digestive enzymes and prebiotics to help support digestion.*
This Key lime pie gets its creamy texture from ripe avocados, which also provide additional fiber and healthy monounsaturated fats. Instead of a graham cracker crust, it incorporates gut-friendly rolled oats.
If the health benefits aren't convincing enough, this pie is also simple to make—no baking required—and easily customizable to suit any dietary needs.
No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe
Ingredients
Crust:
- 2 cups rolled oats
- ⅓ cup ghee, butter, or coconut oil, melted
- 1 to 2 tablespoons sweetener of choice
Filling:
- 2 medium ripe avocados
- 8 ounces plain skyr
- 4 small limes, zested and juiced
- ½ cup powdered sweetener
- ¼ to ½ cup organic veggies+ (depending on preference)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Line a pie plate or 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
- Pulse oats in a food processor or blender until achieving a flour-like texture.
- To make the crust: Mix together oat flour, ghee, and sweetener. Push the crust mixture into the pie pan to cover the surface. Set aside.
- Scoop out the avocado flesh and add to a blender or food processor. Add in cream cheese, powdered sweetener, organic veggies+, and vanilla extract. Blend on high until smooth.
- Add the lime zest and juice to the blender. Blend until smooth.
- Pour the filling into the pie crust and smooth over the top using a spatula or spoon.
- Refrigerate the pie for at least two hours or until the filling is firm. Garnish with more lime zest and whipped cream, if desired.
Variations
- Dairy-free: Sub coconut oil for ghee or butter. Use plant-based yogurt.
- Gluten-free: Use gluten-free oats.
- Keto-friendly: Sub almond or coconut flour for oats. Use a non-nutritive sweetener, such as allulose, monk fruit, or a blend.