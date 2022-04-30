Key lime season is quickly approaching, and with it comes the craving for cooling desserts perfect for any springtime celebration. This is where no-bake treats can come in handy, like my healthy take on creamy, citrusy Key lime pie.

Key lime pie is known for its zesty flavor, velvety center, and crumbly crust. This particular recipe is especially versatile, and if lime isn't your flavor of choice you can swap in any other citrus fruit for an equally tasty dessert. This healthier version switches out a few standard ingredients for more nutritious alternatives while still maintaining the pie's classic flavors and textures. The Key limes are still there, of course, but this pie gets its vibrant green color from another key ingredient: mbg's organic veggies+.

Along with adding a nice green hue, the greens powder conveniently works some extra vegetables and nutrients into this dessert. The organic kale, spinach, sea vegetables, turmeric, ginger, and more deliver antioxidant benefits and enhance immune function.* It also contains digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotics to help support digestion.*