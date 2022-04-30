 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
This No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe Contains A Surprising Healthy Ingredient
|
Expert Reviewed This No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe Contains A Surprising Healthy Ingredient

This No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe Contains A Surprising Healthy Ingredient

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian By Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC is a registered dietitian, health coach, and writer with a passion for helping people streamline their wellness routine and establish a balanced relationship with food and exercise.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Key Lime Pie

Image by Kirsty Begg / Stocksy

April 30, 2022 — 0:04 AM

Key lime season is quickly approaching, and with it comes the craving for cooling desserts perfect for any springtime celebration. This is where no-bake treats can come in handy, like my healthy take on creamy, citrusy Key lime pie.

Key lime pie is known for its zesty flavor, velvety center, and crumbly crust. This particular recipe is especially versatile, and if lime isn't your flavor of choice you can swap in any other citrus fruit for an equally tasty dessert. This healthier version switches out a few standard ingredients for more nutritious alternatives while still maintaining the pie's classic flavors and textures. The Key limes are still there, of course, but this pie gets its vibrant green color from another key ingredient: mbg's organic veggies+.

Along with adding a nice green hue, the greens powder conveniently works some extra vegetables and nutrients into this dessert. The organic kale, spinach, sea vegetablesturmeric, ginger, and more deliver antioxidant benefits and enhance immune function.* It also contains digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotics to help support digestion.*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(38)
organic veggies+

As for the pie's decadently creamy texture? You can thank ripe avocados, which also provide additional fiber, and healthy monounsaturated fats, so you'll stay fuller, longer. And while there's nothing wrong with a crunchy graham cracker crust, this recipe opts for a more gut-friendly base made of rolled oats.

If the health benefits aren't convincing enough, this pie is also simple to make (no baking required!) and easily customizable to suit any dietary needs.

Looking for something special to serve up on Mother's Day? You may have found your recipe.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

No-Bake Key Lime Pie

Ingredients

Crust

  • 2 cups rolled oats 
  • ⅓ cup ghee, butter, or coconut oil, melted
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons sweetener of choice 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Filling

  • 2 medium ripe avocados
  • 8 ounces plain skyr
  • 4 small limes, zested and juiced
  • ½ cup powdered sweetener
  • ¼ to ½ cup organic veggies+ (depending on preference)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Line a pie plate or 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

To make the crust

  1. Pulse oats in a food processor or blender until achieving a flour-like texture.
  2. Mix together oat flour, ghee, and sweetener. Push the crust mixture into the pie pan to cover the surface. Set aside. 

To make the filling

  1. Scoop out the avocado flesh and add to a blender or food processor.
  2. Add in skyr, powdered sweetener, organic veggies+, and vanilla extract. Blend on high until smooth. 
  3. Add the lime zest and juice to the blender. Blend until smooth. 
  4. Pour the filling into the pie crust and smooth over the top using a spatula or spoon. 
  5. Refrigerate the pie for at least 2 hours or until the filling is firm. Garnish with more lime zest and whipped cream, if desired. 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Variations

  • Dairy-free: Sub coconut oil for ghee or butter. Use plant-based yogurt instead of skyr.
  • Gluten-free: Use gluten-free oats.
  • Keto-friendly: Sub almond or coconut flour for oats. Use a non-nutritive sweetener, such as allulose, organic monk fruit, or a blend.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(38)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(38)
organic veggies+
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN Registered Dietitian
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, is a registered dietitian, health coach, and writer with a passion for helping people streamline their wellness routine and establish a balanced...

More On This Topic

Recipes

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & These Are My Favorite Brain-Supporting Sauces

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & These Are My Favorite Brain-Supporting Sauces
Recipes

This Iced Collagen Refresher Is A+ For The Afternoon Slump

Hannah Frye
This Iced Collagen Refresher Is A+ For The Afternoon Slump
Spirituality

How To Harness This Weekend's Rare New Moon & Amplifying Solar Eclipse

Sarah Regan
How To Harness This Weekend's Rare New Moon & Amplifying Solar Eclipse
Integrative Health

I’m Getting Married In A Week & These Are My Must-Have Pre-Wedding Products

Hannah Margaret Allen
I’m Getting Married In A Week & These Are My Must-Have Pre-Wedding Products
Integrative Health

Maintain Healthy, Mobile Joints With This Supplement (Nope, Not Collagen!)*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Maintain Healthy, Mobile Joints With This Supplement (Nope, Not Collagen!)*
Parenting

Nonnegotiable Tips To Raise Confident Kids, From The World's Oldest Cultures

Jason Wachob
Nonnegotiable Tips To Raise Confident Kids, From The World's Oldest Cultures
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Little-Known Supplement Does Wonders For Heart Health & Function*

Morgan Chamberlain
This Little-Known Supplement Does Wonders For Heart Health & Function*
Beauty

The 11 Best Natural Body Washes On The Market For Each Skin Concern

Hannah Frye
The 11 Best Natural Body Washes On The Market For Each Skin Concern
Spirituality

Your Guide To The Luckiest Crystal Of All & How To Use It Wisely

Sarah Regan
Your Guide To The Luckiest Crystal Of All & How To Use It Wisely
Integrative Health

What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)

Emma Loewe
What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)
Integrative Health

If Your Gut Health Is Suboptimal, You Could Be Lacking This Vitamin

Josey Murray
If Your Gut Health Is Suboptimal, You Could Be Lacking This Vitamin
Love

The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble

Sarah Regan
The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/no-bake-key-lime-pie
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!