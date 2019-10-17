We know that not all diets are created equal, especially when it comes to skin care. Diets high in processed and sugary foods have been shown to wreak havoc on our skin, while other eating plans promise a glowy, smooth skin microbiome (Mediterranean diet, anyone?).

And now, there's new research that sheds light on how we can truly eat our way to better skin. A new study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology analyzed one of the most popular diets out there and its influence on skin health: the beloved ketogenic diet.

We know that healthy fats are essential for a healthy skin microbiome, but this study suggests that even the types of healthy fats we put into our bodies can have an effect on our skin. In this animal study, researchers analyzed different variations of the high-fat keto diet (after all, not every person follows every meal plan to a T). What they found was that certain fats affected skin inflammation conditions.

Ketogenic diets heavy in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) such as coconut lead to psoriasis-induced inflammation, especially when these fats were combined with omega-3 fatty acids. On the other hand, the researchers found that a keto diet balanced with long-chain triglycerides (LCTs) such as olive oil, soybean oil, fish, nuts, and avocado did not cause this skin inflammation.

More simply, if you're following a keto diet and are prone to psoriasis-like symptoms, you may want to go easy on the coconut.

But MCTs have been shown to have some pretty significant health benefits (boosting energy, lowering cholesterol, and managing epilepsy, to name a few), so we're not saying you should never consume these fats. In fact, coconut oil has also been shown to actually help psoriasis symptoms when applied topically to inflamed skin.

Although much more research is needed to make a definite correlation, this study only emphasizes that beauty really is created from the inside out, and it all starts with a balanced diet.