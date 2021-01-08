On average, those surveyed had an average depression score of 19, with scores over 16 corresponding to an increased risk of clinical depression.

After controlling for outside contributors to depression—such as socioeconomic status, demographics, etc.—the team found that sleep, specifically sleep quality, most significantly correlated to depressive symptoms and well-being. It was followed by sleep quantity and physical activity. "Only one dietary factor—raw fruit and vegetable consumption—predicted greater well-being but not depressive symptoms when controlling for covariates," the study reads.

The survey measured sleep quality with the question, "When you wake up from sleeping, how refreshed do you feel?" and sleep quantity with the question, "In a typical week, how many hours do you usually sleep per night?" In this study, anything less than 8 hours was considered too little sleep, and more than 12 hours was too much. Generally, sleep quality is measured by the amount of time spent in two sleep phases: REM sleep (ideally at least 20 to 25% of sleeping hours) and deep sleep (ideally at least 15 to 20% of sleeping hours)

Since this was a correlational study, it's difficult to prove whether poor sleep quality led to an increased risk of depression or the other way around; an increase in depressive symptoms worsened sleep quality. However, the researchers write that "evidence shows that disrupted sleep more often precedes the onset of depression in young adults and that intervening to change health behaviors results in improvements to mental health and well-being."