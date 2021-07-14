We think about age in terms of years on earth, how many times we've gone around the sun on this particular rock in space. But that doesn't mean we all age the same way or at the same pace. Other systems, like metabolic age, attempt to account for those differences by basing the "age" on a calculation that uses measurements we can quantify on an individual basis—in the case of metabolic age, that metric is our basal metabolic rate (or BMR).

A new study from researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine and the Buck Institute for Research on Aging presents another alternative for considering age, and it's based on our immune system. "Every year, the calendar tells us we're a year older," said David Furman, Ph.D., the study's senior author. "But not all humans age biologically at the same rate." He attributes the difference in how we age at least partially to the way our immune function changes (declines) over time.