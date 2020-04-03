But here’s the caveat: Baking in the sun for longer doesn’t yield higher amounts of vitamin D—our skin molecules can only produce a certain level of the vitamin at a time. Once it reaches your body’s quota (which looks different for everyone), any extra rays will cause sun damage. Sun damage, in turn, can trigger oxidative stress, premature aging, and a slew of other issues. This is why dermatologists are so adamant we stay smart about sun care.

Enter this new study, published in Nature Communications, which measured the genomes of more than 502,000 individuals in the UK. They found that variations of a specific gene called HAL (histidine ammonia-lyase) can influence how much of this internal SPF molecule we make.

In other words, if you have variations of the HAL gene, the more SPF molecules you could have in your skin, and the more vitamin D your body can create. Meaning, more optimal vitamin D levels with less burns—sounds like a win-win.