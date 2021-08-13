If you follow a keto diet, chances are you’re pretty familiar with MCT oil. But in case you need a refresher (for the non-keto eaters among us): MCT oil stands for medium-chain triglyceride oil, and it’s typically extracted from coconut oil, kernel oil, and dairy fats—like grass-fed butter or ghee.

Although, MCT oil contains high amounts of saturated fat, which may have you wondering about its potential to raise cholesterol. A comprehensive review from The Journal of Nutrition puts the rumors to bed: According to the researchers, MCT oil does not affect total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, or HDL cholesterol levels—but it does cause a slight increase in triglycerides.