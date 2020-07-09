Researchers studied the behavior of over 1,000 Austrian citizens, assessing personality traits along with lifestyle behaviors and sleeping patterns. The research showed that participants who tended towards optimism were around 70% less likely to suffer from insomnia or any other sleep-related disorder.

While research has previously identified a link between optimism and health, this study was the first to find a connection between positive thoughts and sleeping patterns. “Other studies have shown that optimists take more exercise, smoke less and eat a healthier diet," Jakob Weitzer, the study's head researcher, explains. "On top of that, they have better strategies for coping with problems and experience less stress in challenging situations. All these factors could contribute to better quality sleep.”