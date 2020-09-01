6 Benefits of Neem & Tulsi Soap

Neem is a plant that originated in South Asia (mainly Sri Lanka, Burma and India) and has been used for thousands of years. The neem tree, known formally as azadirachta indica, is a member of the mahogany family. In many villages of India the streets are lined with neem trees, and are considered sacred. The trees serve multiple purposes by giving shelter from the heat, the leaves as a natural remedy for skin rashes, and even things like using the twigs for toothpaste.

And the plant is also turned into neem oil (the oil is made from the fruits and seeds), another Ayurvedic staple that’s used as something of a multitasker. (Read a more in-depth look at neem oil here, if you are curious to know more.) "Neem provides health benefits through its purifying properties, which can aid in recovery from infections, as well as acne," Shrankhla Holecek, Ayurveda expert and founder of Uma Oils, has previously told us. "It also helps with water retention issues."